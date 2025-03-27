Guyana: Woman found naked and dead in Sunflower Hotel under mysterious circumstances

In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old woman was found naked and under mysterious circumstances on the second floor of the Sunflower Hotel/Restaurant and Bar located in Georgetown, Guyana. As per reports, the woman was found dead inside Room 5 with no signs of violence on the body.

According to the reports, the woman has been identified as Junan Gomes, a resident of Lot 306 Timehri, East Bank Demerara. She checked into the Sunflower Hotel on Monday, 24th March, 2025. The investigations revealed that the woman was assigned Room no 5 on the second floor of the hotel.

The hotel’s supervisor, Coleen Cush was the first person to discover the lifeless and naked body of the 40-year-old woman. According to Cush, the now-deceased woman was a frequent customer at the hotel and had complained of feeling unwell when she checked in.

The supervisor further stated that when she went to her Room to offer the services and knocked on her door multiple times but received no response. The supervisor added that she got worried about her health condition, therefore, she immediately went downstairs to collect the extra keys to the room.

Upon opening the door, she found the woman lying on her bed naked and unconscious. She added that she got scared to see the situation, therefore she immediately summoned the police and the EMT.

The team from CID's Crime Laboratory, crime scene technicians, emergency medical personnel and the police authorities were immediately called to the scene. The forensic team from the Georgetown Public Hospital also reached the spot for investigation, where they pronounced the woman dead upon arrival.

The body of the deceased woman was taken for a forensic report which discovered no signs of any injury or violence. The police officers who are probing the matter have assured to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. They said that they are determining the situation and the real reason behind the discovery of lifeless and naked body of a woman.