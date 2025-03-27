Guyana: Woman found naked and dead in Sunflower Hotel under mysterious circumstances

Junan Gomes, a resident of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, checked into Sunflower Hotel on March 24, 2025.

27th of March 2025

In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old woman was found naked and under mysterious circumstances on the second floor of the Sunflower Hotel/Restaurant and Bar located in Georgetown, Guyana. As per reports, the woman was found dead inside Room 5 with no signs of violence on the body. 

According to the reports, the woman has been identified as Junan Gomes, a resident of Lot 306 Timehri, East Bank Demerara. She checked into the Sunflower Hotel on Monday, 24th March, 2025. The investigations revealed that the woman was assigned Room no 5 on the second floor of the hotel. 

The hotel’s supervisor, Coleen Cush was the first person to discover the lifeless and naked body of the 40-year-old woman. According to Cush, the now-deceased woman was a frequent customer at the hotel and had complained of feeling unwell when she checked in. 

The supervisor further stated that when she went to her Room to offer the services and knocked on her door multiple times but received no response. The supervisor added that she got worried about her health condition, therefore, she immediately went downstairs to collect the extra keys to the room. 

Upon opening the door, she found the woman lying on her bed naked and unconscious. She added that she got scared to see the situation, therefore she immediately summoned the police and the EMT. 

The team from CID's Crime Laboratory, crime scene technicians, emergency medical personnel and the police authorities were immediately called to the scene. The forensic team from the Georgetown Public Hospital also reached the spot for investigation, where they pronounced the woman dead upon arrival. 

The body of the deceased woman was taken for a forensic report which discovered no signs of any injury or violence. The police officers who are probing the matter have assured to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. They said that they are determining the situation and the real reason behind the discovery of lifeless and naked body of a woman. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Barbados kicks off 2024-2025 cruise season with grand welcome for Seven Seas Grandeur

Barbados kicks off 2024-2025 cruise season with grand welcome for Seven Seas Grandeur

5th of November 2024

PM Terrance Drew extends financial contribution to 3 teams of SKNFA Premier League. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Terrance Drew extends financial contribution to 3 teams of SKNFA Premier League

8th of March 2024

More than 29,000 people take shelter in Gaza hospital, lacking access to basic medical facilities. (Credits: Google images)

WHO team delivers medical aid to Gaza European Hospital

5th of February 2024

PM Dickon Mitchell with Cannabis, credits to PM's Facebook official Page

Grenada to expand economy via the cannabis Market

4th of December 2023

Trinidad and Tobago: CIRC extends congratulations to new President Christine Carla Kangaloo || Picture Courtesy: CIRC

Trinidad and Tobago: CIRC extends congratulations to new President Christine Carla Kangaloo

22nd of March 2023

St Kitts and Nevis recorded 6 new COVID cases

21st of September 2021

Taliban invites 6 new allies on inauguration ceremony of newly formed administration

Taliban invites 6 new allies on inauguration ceremony of newly formed administration

7th of September 2021

51 flights touch down in Antigua and Barbuda in one day

27th of December 2024