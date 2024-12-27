51 flights touch down in Antigua and Barbuda in one day

Out of these total flights, 13 comprised of international flights, 35 regional and 3 small private charters.

A total of 51 flights have landed in V.C. Bird International Airport on Saturday, bringing thousands of passengers to the twin-island nation.

Out of these total flights, 13 comprised of international flights, 35 regional and 3 small private charters. All these flights brought collectively thousands of passengers who ventured around the island and patronized local businesses.

Shedding light on the bustling activity at the airport, the Minister of Tourism, Charles "Max" Fernandez said that the landing of 51 flights in one single day reflects the achievement of Antigua and Barbuda as a tourism destination.

Reason of recent surge in air arrivals

Emphasising on the surge witnessed by the tourism authority in air arrivals, the CEO Colin James said that it reflects the success of the strategies implemented by the government.

He added that they have made several initiatives including, investments in tourism infrastructure, targeted marketing campaigns, and strong partnerships with global airlines, which has played a significant role in boosting the tourism sector.

CEO James noted that all these initiatives has coupled with their efforts to elevate the visitor experience, promoting the position of Antigua and Barbuda as a competitive force in the evolving tourism industry.

The CEO further went on to add that this bustling activity at the airport also shed light on the successful year marked by the tourism industry of Antigua and Barbuda.

51 FLIGHTS: Record-breaking achievement

The Tourism Minister, Charles "Max" Fernandez called the arrival of 51 flights ‘a record-breaking achievement’ for the country.

He also focused on the landing of 35 international flights at the airport and said that it outlines the confidence of international travellers on Antigua and Barbuda.

The Minister added that this significant development in the tourism authority is a testament to the growing appeal and accessibility of Antigua and Barbuda as a premier travel destination for all the international travellers.

Tourism authority committed to enhance Antigua and Barbuda’s reputation

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda shed light on their vision of growing reputation of Antigua and Barbuda as a leading destination in the global tourism.

The Minister added that they are looking forward for a future which is filled with new opportunities and sustained success in the global tourism industry. He further went on to add that the tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda has become a shining example of a proactive, innovative, and creative Caribbean tourism organization.

He therefore ensured to continuing to implement strategies with a vision to boost economic contribution from the tourism sector, aiming to contribute to the national growth.

Barbuda International Airport

The Barbuda International Airport also buzzed with excitement and entertainment as they also marked the arrival of three private jets. Focussing on the arrival of private jets, the tourism minister said that the holiday season in the country has been smoothly and rapidly as they have been marking significant increase in the air arrivals.

He added that they are looking forward to continuing to welcome many more travellers, immersing them in the natural beauty, pristine beaches and vibrant culture and traditions of the nation.