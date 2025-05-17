Dominican Attorney Clement Joseph appointed as new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Antigua and Barbuda

Attorney General, Sir Steadroy Benjamin disclosed the news about Clement Joseph appointment as the new DPP.

17th of May 2025

Dominican attorney and prosecutor, Clement Joseph has been named as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Antigua and Barbuda. He will report to the office on May 19, 2025 (Monday). In his new role as DPP, Joseph will now be responsible for leading and conducting criminal prosecutions in Antigua and Barbuda.

Attorney General, Sir Steadroy Benjamin disclosed this information about Clement Joseph appointment as the new DPP. During the announcement, he said that Clement is highly qualified, vastly experienced with a massive record of success at all levels of court proceedings.

Additionally, Joseph said in his appointing interview that he will not be made a political puppet and will run the office independently. He also said that his constitutional duties demand that he work free from political pressures.

Joseph clarified that if the government comes up with something legal, then that is fine, but if there is anything illegal, it is his constitutional responsibility to advise the government on the legality of any criminal proposals they make.

Clement Joseph's Life over the years

Clement Joseph began his service in Dominica as a police officer before joining the prosecution service. He was also posted as the new DPP in Turks and Caicos in 2017, having been sent there after the retirement of Anthony Armstrong, a Jamaican attorney.

Anthony Armstrong was removed from the position of DPP several years ago under criminal charges of professional misconduct filed against him by the General Legal Council in Jamaica.

Additionally, Joseph was the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Turks and Caicos before his appointment in Antigua and Barbuda. He has several advanced degrees, such as an LLM (Master of Laws), an LLB (Bachelors in Law) with Honors, a Legal Education Certificate (LEC), and a Bachelor of Science.

