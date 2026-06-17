Grenada introduces passenger data bill to strengthen border security systems

Grenada’s new legislation will require airlines and vessel operators to submit passenger data in advance, supporting stronger border controls and improved regional security coordination across the Caribbean.

Grenada: The government has introduced the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2026, which will help in establishing a comprehensive legal framework for the collection, transmission, storage, protection of Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) data relating to persons arriving in, departing from, or transiting through Grenada.

The bill aims to enhance national, regional and international security and align Grenada’s legislative framework with international best practices which govern the management and protection of passenger information.

The proposed legislation is part of a regional initiative which is developed by Caricom and is based on the Caricom Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), which has been in operation since 2007. The system will create a centralised database to collect, store, and share passenger information for people travelling by air and sea across the Caribbean region.

The bill makes it compulsory for aircraft and vessel operators to share traveler data in advance in order to tighten border management and prevent transnational crime. They will be required to provide the data through Caricom Electronic Manifest Single Window (CEMSIW), and would include details related to passengers, crew members, flights, and voyages.

The bill consists of 8 parts and 7 schedules. One of the main features of the legislation is the establishment of a Passenger Information Unit (PIU), which will be responsible for processing and managing passenger information. The bill also includes the appointment of an independent Data Protection Officer to oversee the compliance of this legislation with data protection laws and to ensure that passenger information is handled securely.

The legislation also enables the authorities to verify passengers and crew with approved national, regional, and international databases and watch lists. Furthermore, the information might be shared with Caricom APIS, INTERPOL, and other security partners to help in the prevention, detection, and investigation of terrorism and other crimes.

The bill further includes measures for the protection of personal information and impose strict limitations on the disclosure of passenger data. Individuals will also have the right to access and verify the accuracy of their information.

According to the government, the Advance Passenger and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2026, is an important step towards strengthening border security, improving regional cooperation, and advancing Grenada’s passenger information management system in line with international standards.