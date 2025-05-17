CWI and Republic Bank introduce new 5-player, 5-over cricket format for youth

Eighty primary schools across Trinidad and Tobago will adopt the new format to spark enthusiasm for cricket among students aged 8 to 12.

Trinidad: Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Republic Bank joined forces to formally introduce a new program - five player, five over proprietary cricket format. The format was introduced under the Republic Bank Five for Fun cricket program at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Under this programme, eighty (80) primary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago will execute this format to create enthusiasm for cricket in students aged 8 to 12. The programme was initially introduced in St Lucia in 2021 and a number of other Caribbean countries to develop an enjoyable, secure, and welcoming atmosphere for young students.

Notably, the Republic Bank Five for Fun programme has been initiated in Grenada, Guyana, and St Kitts and Nevis to engage primary school students in formal coaching and cricket fundamentals through a dynamic, short-format version of the game.

Goal of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Programme

The goal of this format and programme is to develop both cricketing skills and essential life values such as teamwork, discipline, leadership, and communication. It will also help create a strong base for CWI’s Future Stars initiative.

These two initiatives aim to identify and nurture young cricket talents across the Caribbean region. It also reinforces CWI and Republic Bank’s commitment to empower youth through sport, fostering community spirit, and encouraging overall development.

Highlight of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Programme

President of the National Primary Schools Cricket League and National Programme Coordinator of the Five for Fun programme, gave a detailed overview of how the programme will run.

According to him, schools will have fun lunchtime activities, house-system friendly competitions, and after-school practice during the months of May and mid June. Furthermore, from June 16 to 18, the business-end of the programme gets going with the district’s playoffs followed by the District Festivals from 23 to 27 June.

The programme will feature ten primary schools from each of the eight (8) educational districts across Trinidad and Tobago. Each team will be composed of 5 players (3 boys, 2 girls). Matches will feature two 5-over innings per team.

The National Finals brings together the eight champion schools from all the districts on July 9 at the National Cricket Centre where the National Champion will be crowned and bring the curtain down on three months of exciting activities.