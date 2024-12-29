St Kitts and Nevis breaks record with 8,335 airline passengers in 12 days

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed a total of around 265 flights, bringing 8335 airline passengers in last 12 days from 14th December to 25th December, 2024. These air arrivals have surpassed all the previous records registered by the country, outlining the highest number of airline passengers welcomed by the Federation.

As per the figures unveiled by the authorities, it represents the highest number of air-arrivals for the twin-island nation in this festive energy of Christmas and Carnival Season ranging from 2017 to 2024. Not only this, the tourism authority of St Kitts and Nevis has also marked an increase of around 266 passengers, in comparison to 2019, which is considered as the best previous year on record.

Previous records of air arrivals from 2017-2023

While sharing the data, the authorities asserted that the 2024 figures shed light on the unwavering determination and commitment of the officials towards elevating the tourism sector to greater heights. They highlighted the total number of passengers arrived in the last years and said that the 2024 figures reflect a steady recovery by the tourism authority of St Kitts and Nevis.

The air arrivals welcomed in 2023 were 7492; 6334 in 2022 and 2937 in 2021. The tourism authority of St Kitts and Nevis has surpassed all the figures and records registered by the nation in their post-pandemic years. Not only this, the total of 2024 has also exceeded the pre-pandemic numbers, which includes, 7813 in 2017, 7773 in 2018 and 8069 in 2019.

Emphasising on this major growth, the tourism authority of St Kitts and Nevis noted that it shed light on the growing appeal, interest and confidence of St Kitts and Nevis as a premier travel destination among international visitors.

Facilities at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airports

The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson highlighted about the enhanced operations at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and said that they have ensured that the passengers are welcomed with efficiency and the warmth, what St Kitts and Nevis is known for.

She added that they are making sure of all the facilities, infrastructure, food and other details, ensuring that the arrival of passengers is made memorable and comfortable.

Vibrant Christmas and Carnival Celebration in St Kitts and Nevis

Guests from several nations arrived in St Kitts and Nevis to enjoy the Christmas season, coupled with the highly anticipated Sugar Mas Carnival. This festive season has turned out to be a major attraction for all the visitors.

The festive season featured vibrant street parades, calypso and pageant competitions, traditional folklore performances and many more activities, all designed to offer entertainment and plethora of experiences to all the attendees.

The Tourism Minister, Marsha Henderson shed light on this major growth and said that it outlines the resilience and allure of St Kitts and Nevis as a leading Caribbean destination. She added that visitors and returning nationals have been exploring and enjoying the natural beauty, warm hospitality and cultural celebrations of the twin-island nation.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew delighted with growth in air-arrivals

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew expressed delight and called this growth ‘a tremendous achievement’. He appreciated the tourism authority-Minister Marsha Henderson and other delegates for making continuous efforts towards the growth and development of the Federation.

“In the last 12 days, St Kitts and Nevis saw a total of 8335 passengers arriving on 265 flights- averaging 22 flights per day and near 700 passengers per day. A tremendous achievement,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Prime Minister added that they are aiming to attract more visitors and provide them with an experience like no other.