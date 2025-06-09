Caribbean Airlines launches 9 weekly flights from Trinidad to Miami under “Welcome Home” Initiative

The new schedule falls under Caribbean Airlines’ “Catching Flights, Not Feelings” initiative.

9th of June 2025

Caribbean Airlines is ready to operate 9 weekly flights from Trinidad to Miami under their "Welcome Home" initiative. These flights will operate from June 19, 2025 for the upcoming season of festive events and carnivals.

The weekends will be dominated by the connectivity of Trinidad and Miami as 9x weekly flights will provide service from Monday to Sunday. The flights' schedule has been revealed under their initiative of "Catching Flights, Not Feelings."

Based on the schedule provided, Trinidad to Miami flights by the Caribbean Airlines will be operated by BW484 aircraft. The service will be operated from Monday through Sunday with 9:10 am departure and the arrival time of 1:15 pm at Miami. The service will be operated everyday in a week, improving the links between the two countries.

Apart from that, a special service will also be introduced into the route by the Caribbean Airlines from Miami to Trinidad. The service is added separately into the normal schedule because it will provide a flight for 2x on a daily basis. The service will be offered by the aircraft BW488 on Thursday and Sunday at 6:25 pm as departure time and the arrival time will be 10:30 pm.

The return service will also be provided for the flight schedule as Caribbean Airlines will be running flights on the route from Trinidad to Miami with aircraft BW483. The airline will run service Monday through Sunday on a routine basis with a departure time of 3: 10 pm and an arrival time of 6:55 pm.

The operation on the route from Trinidad to Miami will be provided with a flight service that will operate with 2x per day. The operation will be on Monday and Friday with an aircraft of BW439 at a departure time of 12: 30 am and the arrival time of 4:15 am.

