Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith to attend COFCOR 2025 in St Kitts and Nevis

Minister Johnson Smith said the Basseterre meeting will offer a platform to address complex global issues, including the crisis in Haiti.

Jamaica: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith will be participating in the 28th meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR). It is scheduled to take place in Nevis and Antigua Ballrooms, St Kitts Marriott Resort in St Kitts and Nevis on May 8 and May 9, 2025.

Minister Johnson Smith said that this meeting in Basseterre will provide another platform to discuss complex global issues, like the situation in Haiti. She further added, “We remain committed to advancing solutions that promote peace, stability and development for both the region and our sister nation.”

During COFCOR 2025, Minister Smith will seek regional backing for Jamaica’s bid to sit on the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the period 2025-2028. She will also seek votes for election to the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organisation for the same period.

Further Endeavors For Jamaica

Jamaica will also participate in preparatory discussions for upcoming meetings involving Caricom member states, notably with Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. These discussions will also be held with the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

The COFCOR will also consider how the region can better prepare itself for impending discussions at the United Nations on the control of non-communicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being.

COFCOR 2025

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) 2025 will be held in St Kitts and Nevis. It will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment - Dr Denzil Douglas.

While in St Kitts and Nevis, Johnson Smith is expected to hold bilateral talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A Manalo.