Grammy win for Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ album sparks mixed reactions

The legendary Jamaican singer, Bob Marley continues to spread his influence at the Grammy’s as his One Love (Music Inspired by the Film) won the award for 'Best Reggae Album' at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

His music was never nominated for a Grammy during his lifetime, as the academy didn’t introduce a reggae album category until 1984. After his death, the Academy finally introduced the category and recognized his outstanding contribution in 2001, by honouring him with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

This album features covers of some of Marley’s better-known songs, including:

1. Natural Mystic (Bloody Civilian)

2. Exodus (Skip Marley)

3. Waiting In Vain (Daniel Caesar)

4. Three Little Birds (Kacey Musgraves)

5. One Love (Wizkid)

6. Is This Love (Jessie Reyez)

7. Redemption Song (Leon Bridges)

8. Rasta Reggae (Jamming) (Farruko)

9. Misty Morning (Mystic Marley)

10. No Woman No Cry (Shenseea)

Social media buzzes over Bob Marley's remarkable victory

Following the announcement of Bob Marley’s One Love album winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album has sparked mixed reactions among fans in the reggae and dancehall community. Many citizens celebrated the recognition of Marley’s legendary influence, while others raised questions and called the album ‘undeserving’.

Some fans expressed excitement, as an individual wrote, “Bob Marley: One Love winning the Best Reggae Album was a no brainer. The biopic is one of the most successful biopics. It was well-received worldwide and has won multiple awards. It celebrates the life of Jamaica’s greatest export. There’s no way anyone else in that category was gonna win.”

While another sector described it unfair for other artists nominated in the same category, as an individual wrote, “You can’t keep on giving one person the award always, It is truly an unfair for all other artists, I don’t know when will the academy start appreciating real talent.”

The other artists nominated in the Best Reggae Album category were Evolution (The Wailers), Never Gets Late Here (Shenseea), Take it Easy (Collie Buddz) and Party with Me (Vybz Kartel).

One Love (Music Inspired by the Film)

The One Love (Music Inspired by the Film) is considered as one of the best albums of Bob Marley. It includes a brand-new album of covers of Bob Marley hits by contemporary artists. The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections of songs for this release.

This under­scores the strong, six-decade relationship with Island Records, the Marley family, and Jamaica, elements which are reflected in the movie as well.