Byron Messia from St Kitts and Nevis wins first-ever Grammy award

Byron Messia's victory marks a historic moment for the artist, the music industry and the Federation as a whole.

The rising dancehall sensation from St Kitts and Nevis, Byron Messia claimed his first-ever Grammy award for the Best R&B Album as an artist on Chris Brown’s latest release, 11: 11 (Deluxe) on Sunday. His victory marks a historic moment for the artist, the music industry and the Federation as a whole.

The album featured a collaboration between Chris Brown and Byron Messia on the track “Nightmares.” Brown’s smooth R&B vocals, blend with Messia’s signature style has been widely recognized by fans from across the world, leading them to win the Grammy award.

This remarkable victory by Messia has brought a significant pride to the Caribbean music industry, showcasing the potential of small island nations such as St Kitts and Nevis to producing world-class talent. Such big wins at the 67th edition of Grammy awards outlines the capability of artists from small nations to dominating the international musical arena.

Following the victory, Byron Messia took to his official social media handle and thanked Chris Brown for making it happen for him. He extended gratitude to God and expressed delight on winning his first-ever grammy award. This victory by Messia marks a significant milestone in his career, solidifying his and Federation’s reputation.

With this victory, Byron Messia has earned huge recognition from across the work. The artist is famously known for his several hits, including Talibans, Gone too soon, California and many others. He also became the first artist from St Kitts and Nevis whose tracks were on the list of Billboard Hot 100. Over the years, the artist has brought immense pride and glory to his nation, become a sense of motivate for all those who aspires to enter the music industry.

11:11 (Deluxe)

The 11:11 (Deluxe) album which claimed the Best R&B Album was released on 11th April, 2024. It is the deluxe edition of Chris’ 11th Nov, 2023 album, 11:11. The first album featured guest appearances from Byron Messia, Future, Maeta, Fridayy, Davido and Lojay, with the deluxe edition having additional features from Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley and Mario.

As per details, 13 more songs were added to 11:11, which has 22 tracks, bringing a total of 35 songs on the 11:11 Deluxe album. 11:11 Deluxe is a triple album that mixes R&B, pop, Afrobeats and dancehall. Best R&B Album

67th Grammy Awards

The 67th edition of Grammy Awards was held on Sunday, 2nd February, 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. The Grammy nominations this year was led by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé. She secured an impressive 11 nods and also set a new record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist. These nominations also brought her total to 99, surpassing the previous record of 88, which she shared with her husband.

The awards are one of the most reputable and esteemed awards in the field of music. These awards recognize talents and outstanding performances by artists in the music industry.