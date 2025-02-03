Kanye West & Bianca Censori steal spotlight at 2025 Grammys with controversial appearance

Kanye West together with Bianca Censori caused a major media storm at the 2025 Grammy Awards with their grammy outfit appearance at the event. Censori gained media attention at the Los Angeles Grammy event on February 2 due to her daring red carpet outfit. The Australian Yeezy executive who is also an architect appeared in a sheer body-hugging slip dress that showed her bare skin through its sheer material, but she initially concealed it with a black fur coat which she later took off.

At the Grammy Awards, West presented Best Rap Song while wearing full black dress attire together with a face covering and protective gloves.

Did Kanye get kicked out of the Grammys?

Multiple sources indicated security staff provided the couple with escort service from the Grammys because they had an unconventional ensemble and lacked proper tickets. Numerous sources indicate West and Censori departed voluntarily on the red carpet instead of being forced out. Multiple sources attending the event confirmed that West and Censori spent only a short time there which led people to wonder the motive they held.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori Grammy outfit

The outfit Censori wore during the event sparked continued debate about appropriate fashion limits for public forums. Her progressively disclosing fashion choices have provoked equal reactions of criticism and admiration throughout the previous several months. A dual perspective exists regarding her fashion choices because some view her style as an empowered self-expression, yet others see her revealing as mere attempts to court controversy.

Instagram clearance: Kanye West unfollowed all except Taylor Swift

Kanye West continues to dominate public attention with his controversial behaviour after causing social media buzz by eliminating all his Instagram follows except Taylor Swift. Kanye West created Instagram buzz by clearing his entire following except Taylor Swift shortly before the Grammy awards which caused public speculation about his renewed rivalry with the famous pop star.

Kanye escorted from Grammys: Motive behind his short appearance?

Following their momentary Grammys appearance people have started to wonder about what goals the couple hoped to achieve. People view this event as either part of a publicity stunt to stay in the media spotlight or as West establishing dominance in fashion and entertainment. The Grammy participants received diverse feedback but their attendance controlled most of the public conversations following the award show.

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena for a live broadcast showcasing performers Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish together with Olivia Rodrigo on stage. The couple's appearance at the show combined with West's stage performance turned into the most debated aspect of the night at the entertainment event.