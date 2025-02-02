Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogate

The couple made their announcement on January 31, 2025.

2nd of February 2025

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child Tove Jane McDowell who they had through a surrogate mother. The couple made their announcement on January 31, 2025, through which they expressed appreciation for the "incredible" path to parenthood that led to their surrogate birth of their daughter.

Through Instagram Collins expressed her feelings about her daughter by describing the baby as the most important person in their universe. The announcement included an image of baby Tove showing her in a monogrammed blanket. The September 2021 married couple maintained exclusive status on their child plans so their announcement after tying the knot popped up as a surprise to their audience.

The director Charlie McDowell brings acclaim through his successful work with The One I Love and Windfall while honoring a legacy as the child of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. Despite avoiding publicity about their relationship, the public has showered their happiness with support from fans and fellow celebrities.

A unique time has arrived for the couple as Lily Collins becomes a mother under the care of their chosen surrogate and medical experts. Audiences maintain enthusiasm about Collins' upcoming creative projects because they want to observe the impact motherhood will have on her professional journey.

