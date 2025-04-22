CARIFTA Games 2025 conclude on a high note, Jamaica dominates with 78 medals

After the conclusion of the final Day of CARIFTA 2025, Jamaica once again dominated, securing an impressive first position on the medal table, with an impressive haul of 78 medals, including 30 golds, 27 silver and 21 bronze.

The CARIFTA Games 2025, which were scheduled to take place from 19th to 21st April, 2025, have finally concluded on a strong note, bringing together hundreds of region’s best young athletes competing in track and field, swimming, and open water events. From sprints to high-flying jumps and powerful throws, the events held at CARIFTA 2025 were stacked with raw talent and fierce competition.

After the conclusion of the final Day of CARIFTA 2025, Jamaica once again dominated, securing an impressive first position on the medal table, with an impressive haul of 78 medals, including 30 golds, 27 silver and 21 bronze. They were followed by Bahamas who secured a total of 37 medals, including 16 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze. Trinidad and Tobago copped the third spot, securing a total of 25 medals, including, 9 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze.

Jamaica continues to dominate at CARIFTA Games

Jamaican junior athletes continued to dominate at the CARIFTA Games, finishing in first position. Despite setbacks such as disqualifications and injuries, the Jamaican team still managed to bring home a total of 78 medals. This remarkable performance by all these young athletes highlights that they have already set the stage for a brighter future, not only for themselves but for Jamaica as a whole.

This remarkable victory by Jamaica at the 2025 CARIFTA Games marks its 39th consecutive victory, continuing to surpass all other nations. The CARIFTA Games, founded in 1972, which was inaugurated by Austin Sealy, then president of the Amateur Athletic Association of Barbados. Since then, the CARIFTA Games has evolved a lot over the years. But still, Jamaica has consistently been the standout performer, claiming its 74th overall victory at CARIFTA Games 2025.

12 nations claimed Gold Medal at CARIFTA 2025

A total of 12 countries won at least one gold medal at the CARIFTA Games 2025. The nations including, Barbados, Aruba, Guyana and Dominica each claimed one gold medal. Meanwhile, the nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Cayman Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, secured 2 gold medals respectively. Trinidad and Tobago copped 9 gold medals, while Bahamas took home 16 and Jamaica dominated with around 30 gold medals.

Complete Result of CARIFTA 2025 CARIFTA games 2025 medal table

CARIFTA Games

The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic competition which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. The games that were first held in 1972 and consists of track and field events, including sprint races, hurdles, middle distance track events, jumping and throwing events, and relays. The CARIFTA Games are conducted under two age categories, including under -17 and under-20.