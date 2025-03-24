St. George's buzzes with energy as Queen Mary 2 and MSC Virtuosa dock in Grenada

24th of March 2025

The shores of St. George, Grenada came alive with bustling energy and excitement as they marked the arrival of two majestic cruise ships. The vessels including, Queen Mary and MSC Virtuosa docked simultaneously at the shores of the island, bringing more than 9000 passengers to the nation. 

Passengers onboard the cruise vessels ventured around the island and patronized local businesses, providing them with an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenue. The visitors enjoyed and explored the diverse offerings of the country, including the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the country. 

Shedding light on the arrival of the cruise ships and the passengers, the tourism authority noted that with the berthing of Queen Mary 2 and the MSC ship in port, the heartbeat of St. George’s has become stronger than ever. They described it as a testament to the unwavering efforts and determination of the authorities towards making Grenada, a top-tier cruise destination. 

They emphasized on the busy day marked by the port of the island, stating that the arrival of both cruise and passengers outline the growing and enhanced reputation of the country among international travellers and the cruise line. 

Queen Mary 2

The British Ocean liner, Queen Mary 2 which was launched in 2004 is one of the world’s largest, longest, and tallest passenger ship, a true engineering marvel. Though she no longer holds that title, she remains one of the most prestigious ocean liners, known for her elegance and luxury. The cruise ship is around 1,132 feet long with 17 decks, featuring a planetarium, grand ballroom, world class spa, offering all the citizens a top-tier dining experience.

MSC Virtuosa 

The MSC Virtuosa is the second ship in the MSC Cruises’, having the facility to accommodate around 6000 guests, in a total of 2240 cabins. The ship features an indoor promenade with a digital sky ceiling, an indoor amusement park, an outdoor water park with 5 outstanding and unique pools and the first contemporary fine art museum at sea. All these facilities have been designed in the vessel with a vision to offer plethora of experiences to all the passengers.

