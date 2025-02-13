Kayak Mas 2025: Carriacou Carnival to celebrate cultural heritage and hurricane recovery

The 2025 Kayak Mas, from February 26th to March 4th, will celebrate Carriacou's resilience under the theme “De Spirit of Mas Outlives the Storm” following Hurricane Beryl.

Kayak Mas, Carriacou Carnival is all set to make a grand return with an exciting schedule of events and activities. These events ensured to bring non-stop vibes with J’ouvert, Monday Night Mas, Shakespeare Mas, and much more.

The 2025 edition of Kayak Mas schedule to take place from 26th February to 4th March, 2025 will be conducted under the theme, “De Spirit of Mas Outlives the Storm.” These theme highlights the unwavering spirit and determination of Carriacou in recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl.

Celebrating resilience and strength of Carriacou

The festival celebrates the resilience and strength of Carriacou while commemorating the vibrant culture and traditions of the nation. The Carriacou and Petite Carnival Committee shared a comprehensive schedule of events and activities, celebrating the cultural richness of the carnival.

The organizers focussed on the schedule of events which include, several Calypso shows, pageants, parades, competitions such as Queen Show, Calypso Monarch, Soca Monarch and many others. The organizers said that all these events will focus on showcasing the rich and cultural heritage of the island nation.

Complete Schedule of Kayak Mas (26th Feb – 4th March, 2025)

Wednesday, 26th February, 2025

· De Street Jam (Last Road Show) – Hillsborough Square

Thursday, 27th February, 2025

· Kaiso Kingdom (Calypso Concert) – Botanical Garden

Friday, 28th February, 2025

· Horizon (The Soca Concert) – Botanical Garden

Monday, 3rd March, 2025

· J’ouvert – Hillsborough Square

· Monday Night Mas - Hillsborough Square

Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

· Shakespeare Mas - Hillsborough Square

· Band Parade/Last Jam - Hillsborough Square

Festival to boost economy

Shedding light on the events, the organizers of Carriacou Carnival said that the festival will play a significant role in encouraging local performers to host events, generating revenue and enhancing economic conditions of the island.

The organizers aimed at welcoming thousands of tourists to the island, boosting the tourism sector of the nation. The event will not only attract tourism but will also promote its cultural heritage. It will also provide a platform to the local businesses to showcase and sell their locally produced goods and services.