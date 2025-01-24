Kayak Mas Returns: Carriacou Carnival dates revealed, celebrating resilience and tradition

Carriacou Carnival, famously known as Kayak Mas is all set to return, scheduled to take place from 26th February to 4th March, 2025 under the theme, “De Spirit of Mas Outlives the Storm.” The festival is all set to celebrate resilience and strength of Carriacou while commemorating the vibrant culture and traditions of the nation.

While announcing the dates for the 2025 edition of Kayak Mas, the Minister for Carriacou, Tevin Andrews said, “I am happy to announce that we will be hosting Carriacou Carnival 2025 from February 26th to March 4th.”

The Minister has not outlined the specific events and activities scheduled for the Carnival but has expressed optimism towards attracting thousands of visitors, while filling the streets of Carriacou with revellers adorned in bejewelled costumes, enjoying delicious food and celebrating rich cultural heritage of the nation.

The Minister has asked the citizens to make a continuous check on the schedule with the aim of not missing a single moment of the Carnival. The events will include several Calypso shows, pageants, parades, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of the island. The Carriacou Carnival will feature street dances, soca gigs, band parades, partying at dawn and a wild masquerade, offering an experience like no other to all the attendees.

He added that Carriacou Carnival has truly everything, including the Jab Jab covered in old oil, painted masqueraders, the bright lights of Monday Night Mas and the colour and splendour of Fancy Mas on Carnival Tuesday.

Things to not be missed out in Kayak Mas

Jab Jab

Under this, men and women cover themselves in black oil, wear helmets with long cow horns. Few people also hang heavy chains around their necks and carry weapons. Jab is patois for devil, so jab jab means double evil. The devil in this is not represented by those in the costumes but is meant to mock the evil of the white colonials who perpetrated untold evils upon the ancestors of black African, who are engaged in the Jab Jab.

Shakespeare Mas

It is a poetry competition which adds a unique excitement to the festival. This event offers one-of-a-kind battle using lines from some of William Shakespeare’s plays. Men dressed up in bright colours engage in a battle of words.

Mas Parade

The streets of Carriacou comes alive with the Mas Parade, where people of all ages parade fancy costumes with bright and bejewelled clothes. It gives a joyful atmosphere, a seemingly endless caravan of floats of dancing people enjoying loud local music, dancing and celebrating the culture of the nation.

Kayak Mas 2024

Kayak Mas 2024 was held from 8th February to 13th February, with plenty of pre- and post-Mas events. Following the successful execution of Kayak Mas 2024, the authorities are aiming to surpass the records set in the previous year. Minister noted that they are looking forward to host various activities for its visitors including, Mas Parades, soca and calypso, humorous social commentary, carnival competitions, offering them an unparalleled experience.