World’s Largest Floating Bookfair: Logos Hope to dock in Grenada after 8 years

Along with a vast selection of over 5,000 books, Logos Hope will also host interactive sessions and activities organized by its international crew, representing more than 50 countries.

After a long hiatus of eight years, the World’s largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope is all set to return to Grenada. Vessel schedule to dock at the Saint George's port from 20th February to 9th March, 2025 is expected to attract thousands to millions of visitors, aiming to foster a culture of learning and enriching lives with knowledge.

As per the details, an advanced preparation team of 3 was currently on the island and were finalizing arrangements, aiming to ensure a seamless and impactful experience of reading for all the Grenadians. The last visit to Grenada in 2017 attracted 1,000 who took advantage of different categories of books on board. Aiming to surpassed the previous year record, the Logos Hope is looking forward to attract more visitors.

Greater collaboration of Logos Hope with Grenada

The Advance Preparation Team Lead of Logos Hope, Kleicy Amaral mentioned about the preparations and noted that they are progressing well, especially since they have established great collaboration with different ministries. She shed light on the last visit in 2017, where they were able to connect with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ministry of Finance. She added that their collaboration with the Ministries played a huge role in opening doors for the Grenadians.

Team Lead Amaral shared about their plan of bringing school students, aiming to provide them their own time to enjoy a book fair. She added that they are arranging some exciting things for the students, aiming to provide them with an exciting and learning environment.

Entrance Fee

The entrance is free for children under 12 and $5 is required for children over 12 years of age and adults upon entry. Shedding light on the entrance fee, the Team Lead Kleicy Amaral noted that they are looking forward to control the flow which helps them to guide the public inside of the book fair. “Because we are expecting that our last visit to 2017, we have around 1,000 people per day, and on the weekends, 2,000.”

Additional activities to be offered to visitors of Logos Hope

In addition to the vast selection of over 5000 books, the Logos Hope will also feature interactive sessions and activities planned by the international crew who represent over 50 countries. The Advance Preparation Team Member, Jedida Ndong shed light on equipping events from different categories of people. She added that they will be hosting several events for kid, youth, young adults, workers, business people as well as cultural events.

She aimed at their main motive behind the visit and added that they are committed to share knowledge by sharing the cultural differences.

Logos Hope

Logos Hope is a floating library and is also known as a beacon of hope, which brings knowledge and helps and inspires people worldwide. The floating book fair offers more than 5,000 different titles, providing visitors with the first ever opportunity to purchase quality literature. The visitors of the Logos Hope will get an opportunity to enjoy watching people from many different cultures living, working and adjusting with each other.