Anderson Peters, Afy Fletcher crowned top athletes at Grenada's 2024 National Sports Awards
The awards were presented to sports personalities who brought laurels to the nation with their exceptional performances across various fields, celebrating their outstanding achievements on the international stage.
30th of April 2025
Olympic Medallist, Anderson Peters and Cricketer Afy Fletcher became the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year 2024 following their remarkable performances throughout the year. Both these sports personalities were recognized during the National Sports Awards ceremony, that took place on 26th April, 2025.
Anderson Peters standout performance in 2024
Anderson Peters claimed the bronze medal in the final of Men’s Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. His victory has once again made him lift the flag of the country on an international platform. He displayed an excellent form from the starting round of the event and launched to the best mark of 88.54m on his fourth attempt to claim the bronze medal for his nation.
Peters also recorded a season-best throw of 90.61m in August 2024, marking one of the top marks globally for the year.
Afy Fletcher continues to shine in cricket
Afy Fletcher continues to shine at the West Indies Women’s Cricket Team as she had etched her name in the history by becoming the second-highest all-rounder in Women’s T20 Cricket. She was acknowledged for her consistency and excellence across the 2024 cricketing season.
She was also named in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Team for her remarkable performances in the entire tournament. She claimed three-wicket hauls against Scotland and England with best figures of 3-21 came in the final group stage match against the latter. Afy Fletcher continued to become a crucial contributor for the regional side, maintaining her place among the top bowlers in the Caribbean.
Grenada’s National Sports Awards ceremony
The National Sports Award Ceremony pays tribute and give recognition to those who have played a significant role in contributing for the development of the sports sector of the island. The recipient of the awards includes,
· Sportsman of the Year 2024: Anderson Peters (Athletics)
· Sportswoman of the Year 2024: Afy Fletcher (Cricket)
· Junior Sportsman of the Year 2024: Kirt Murray (Cricket)
· Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2024: Annalisa Brown (Athletics)
· Outstanding Male Paralympian: Tyler Smith
· Outstanding Female Paralympian: Ishona Charles
· Outstanding Sports Performance: Lindon Victor
· Special Awards – Recognition of Service: Royston La Hee & Charles George
