Four contestants to compete for Miss Teen Dominica 2025 Crown

Four contestants from four secondary schools across Dominica are all set to compete for the coveted title of the 46th edition of Miss Teen Dominica 2025. The pageant is scheduled for Sunday, 23rd February, 2025 will feature four young girls competing for the ultimate title, while showcasing their talent, intelligence and charm.

All these contestants were announced during a ceremony held at the Alliance Française on Wednesday. The 46th edition of Miss Teen Dominica Pageant 2025 is conducted every year and a major a part of the Mas Domnik Carnival, organized by the Waitikubuli Dance Theatre Company.

Shedding light on the main objective of the pageant, the authorities aimed at developing the visual and performing arts of school children in island nation. They called the Miss Teen Pageant, a great opportunity and platform for participant to showcase their talent, while promoting the vibrant art and culture of the nation.

Contestants to vie for Miss Teen Dominica 2025

The contestants who are all set to compete for the 2025 edition of Miss Teen Dominica, include:

1. Hannah Joseph, representing the Dominica Grammar School

2. Kerine Royer, from St Martin Secondary School

3. Keanna Aaron, to represent Isaiah Thomas Secondary School

4. Gabriella Esprit, representing Dominica Girl Guides Association

All these participants are being sponsored by various businesses, aiming to extend their support to the participants throughout their journey of Miss Teen Dominica 2025. The pageant is also expected to enhance the creole culture and traditions of Dominica, providing several new opportunities for young talents to showcase their skills and talent.

As per reports, the registration was opened for Miss Teen Dominica 2024 from 21st October to 24th October, 2024, providing a platform to the students of third and fourth form to showcase their talent, capabilities, beauty, charm, elegance, intelligence and many others all in one stage.

Miss Teen Dominica 2024

Sherkhia Andrew of the Dominica Grammar School became the Miss Teen Dominica 2024, defeating five other competitors to win the ultimate crown. She walked away not only with the crown but with other titles as well, including, Miss Photogenic, Best Performing Talent, Best Evening Wear, Best in Spectacular Wear and Best Response to Question.

She was followed by Lizanne Cuffy of the Convent Hight School and Nyanna Stevens of the North East Comprehensive School, who claimed the second and third position respectively. The first runner-up also claimed the other tags, including Best Promotional Speech and Best Spectacular Wear. Meanwhile, Nyanna Stevens who was named the second runner-up, was awarded Best in Evening Wear.

Mas Domink 2025

The Miss Teen Dominica is a part of the Mas Domnik Carnival. Dominica is all set to mark the official opening of Mas Domnik on Saturday, with the National Parade, filling the streets of Roseau with colours, dance, celebrating the infectious rhythm and style of Carnival.

Mas Domnik, themed as the Real Mas celebrates the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation, featuring a feast of calypso music, Carnival competitions and activities.