Dominica Cruise Schedule: Over 10,000 passengers to arrive on 6 ships in 4 days

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 10,000 passengers during the ongoing week. As per reports, around 6 vessels are all set to berth at different ports of the island from 17th March to 23rd March, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of 5 ships from MV Cruises and some other liners.

As per the cruise schedule, the ports of Dominica will remain busy on four days including, 17th, 19th, 21st and 23rd March, 2025. This week began with the arrival of MV Ventura and MV Windsurf, bringing collectively more than 3400 passengers to the shores of the island. The week will conclude with the docking of MV Queen Mary II, bringing around 3000 passengers to the shores of the country.

Sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism expressed excitement and aimed at offering plethora of experiences to all the netizens. The authority aimed at continuing to welcome thousands of passengers, showcasing the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

They also highlighted about the remarkable cruise season 2024-2025 and noted that they are looking forward to mark significant advancements in infrastructure, aimed at making Dominica, a premier cruise destination. The tourism authority also mentioned about all the inaugural calls of the cruise ships and the arrival of thousands of passengers and said that it outlines the growing and enhanced relation between the vessel and the country.

As per the cruise schedule, out of all these vessels, 3 of them will berth at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, while 2 will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port and the remaining will mark its visit at the shores of Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

Dominica Cruise Schedule (17th March – 23rd March, 2025)

17th March, 2025

· MV Ventura (3100 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Windsurf (324 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

19th March, 2025

· SY Sea Cloud II (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

21st March, 2025

· MV Marella Discovery (2124 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

23rd March, 2025

· MV Queen Mary II (3108 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth