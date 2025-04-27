West Indies Breakout T20 League launches with thrilling double-header at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

The inaugural edition of the West Indies Breakout T20 League kicked off on a grand note on Friday, as cricket lovers enjoyed a much-anticipated double-header, featuring Guyana Rainforest Rangers vs Windward Islands Infernos and Trinidad and Tobago Legions vs Barbados Pelicans. Both matches were played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 2 pm and 7 pm respectively.

The first-ever match of the West Indies Breakout T20 League was claimed by Windward Islands Infernos, who secured a massive victory of 25 runs over Guyana Rainforest Rangers. Dominican cricketer Alick Athanaze led his team from the front, scoring an impressive 91 runs in just 57 deliveries.

His massive contribution helped Infernos formed a total of 166 runs with the loss of 6 wickets at the completion of 20 overs. While, Guyana Rangers, batting second, managed around 141 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their allocated 20 overs.

In the second game of the tournament, the Trinidad and Tobago Legions dominated in their opening match, winning the game by 64 runs against Barbados Pelicans. The Legions formed a total of 165 runs for 8 wickets at the completion of 20 overs, while Pelicans were bowled out for just 101 runs in 19.3 overs.

The West Indies Breakout League is a new cricket tournament which has been designed with a vision to spotlight the emerging cricketing talent across the region. The tournament features around six teams, competing in over 17 matches across ten days, with 84 players participating in the tournament.

West Indies Breakout League set to spotlight emerging talent

The President of Cricket West Indies, Kishore Shallow shed light on the inaugural edition of West Indies Breakout League and described it as a strategic move to reshape how talent is developed across the Caribbean. President Shallow described the league as a bold and forward-looking investment in the future of West Indies Cricket.

President Shallow noted that this has been designed exclusively for the emerging players, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The main aim of the West Indies Breakout League is to provide the participants a platform that bridges the gap between youth and professional cricket.

Upcoming matches for inaugural West Indies Breakout League

26th April 2025

· Jamaica Titans v Leeward Islands Thunder (2:00 pm)

· Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Guyana Rainforest Rangers (7:00 pm)

29th April 2025

· Jamaica Titans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers (2:00 pm)

· Barbados Pelicans v Windward Islands Infernos (7:00 pm)

30th April 2025

· Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Jamaica Titans (2:00 pm)

· Barbados Pelicans v Leeward Islands Thunder (7:00 pm)

2nd May 2025

· Jamaica Titans v Barbados Pelicans (2:00 pm)

· Leeward Islands Thunder v Trinidad & Tobago Legions (7:00 pm)

4th May 2025

· Windward Islands Infernos v Trinidad & Tobago Legions (2:00 pm)

· Guyana Rainforest Rangers v Leeward Islands Thunder (7:00 pm)

6th May 2025

· Barbados Pelicans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers (2:00 pm)

· Jamaica Titans v Windward Islands Infernos (7:00 pm)

7th May 2025

· Leeward Islands Thunder v Windward Islands Infernos (7:00 pm)

9th May 2025

· Playoff – 2nd place vs 3rd Place (7:00 pm)

10th May 2025

· Final – 1st place vs winner of Playoff (7:00 pm)