West Indies Breakout League: Teams announces full squad

All the six franchise teams competing in the inaugural edition of the West Indies Breakout League have officially announced their final squad who are all set to showcase their talent from 25th April to 10th May, 2025. The premier T20 cricket tournament designed to highlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean will feature around 17 matches, with all set to be hosted at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The final squad of all the competing teams were announced following a highly anticipated player draft. Ahead of the draft, each team was given an opportunity to select 7 protected players, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. While, the remaining seven players were selected during the draft process, with the condition of selecting players of 26 years old or younger than that.

Also, each participating team was given a permission to select two players from outside their home territory. The draft also saw a great surge of young talent, with around 15 teen players securing places on various franchises.

Full squad of teams competing at West Indies Breakout League

Trinidad and Tobago Legions

• Kamil Pooran (28)

• Amir Jangoo (27)

• Jyd Goolie (27)

• Crystian Thurton (24)

• Navin Bidaisee (24)

• Mikkel Govia (23)

• Joshua James (23)

• Joshua DaSilva (26)

• McKenny Clarke (21)

• Cephas Cooper (25)

• Damien Joachim (23)

• Shaaron Lewis (26)

• Abdul-Raheem Toppin (19)

• Johann Layne (21)

Leeward Islands Thunder

• Kenneth Pennyfeather (27)

• Keacy Carty 27

• Kofi James (27)

• Karima Gore (26)

• Mikyle Louis (24)

• Jewel Andrew (18)

• Micah McKenzie (18)

• Nathan Edward (19)

• Giovonte Depeiza (22)

• Anderson Mahase (22)

• Michael Palmer (19)

• Jamie Cornelius (26)

• Jaden Carmichael (21)

• Jedidiah Martin (26)

Windward Islands Infernos

• Darel Cyrus (28)

• Shadrack Descarte (27)

• Shamar Springer (27)

• Alick Athanaze (26)

• Dillon Douglas (26)

• Teddy Bishop (22)

• Ackeem Auguste (21)

• Ryshon Williams (28)

• Avinash Mahabirsingh (23)

• Johann Jeremiah (25)

• Kyron Phillips (21)

• Keon Gaston (21)

• Noelle Leo (21)

• Lee John (19)

Guyana Rainforest Rangers

• Nial Smith (29)

• Kemol Savory (28)

• Ronaldo Alimohamed (26)

• Kevin Sinclair (25)

• Ashmead Nedd (24)

• Kevlon Anderson (24)

• Riyad Latiff (17)

• Rivaldo Clarke (22)

• Jediah Blades (22)

• Isai Thorne (20)

• Richie Looknauth (25)

• Zynul Ramsammy (20)

• Adrian Sukhwa (26)

• Quentin Sampson (24)

Barbados Pelicans

• Leniko Boucher (27)

• Kadeem Alleyne (24)

• Joshua Bishop (24)

• Nyeem Young (24)

• Shaqkere Parris (21)

• Kevin Wickham (21)

• Zishan Motara (18)

• Ramon Simmonds (23)

• Junior Sinclair (24)

• Demetrius Richards (23)

• Shian Brathwaite (25)

• Sion Hackett (21)

• Nathan Sealy (20)

• Amari Goodridge (23)

Jamaica Titans

• Deethmar Anderson (29)

• Leroy Lugg (28)

• Ramaal Lewis (28)

• Jeavor Royal (26)

• Kirk McKenzie (24)

• Jordan Johnson (19)

• Tamarie Redwood (18)

• Michael Clarke (25)

• Govasta Edmond (18)

• Reon Edwards (18)

• Anthony Dacres (21)

• Brian Barnes (19)

• Andrew Rambaran (19)

• Zion Brathwaithe (19)