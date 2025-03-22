West Indies Breakout League: Teams announces full squad

The premier T20 cricket tournament, showcasing emerging Caribbean talent, will feature 17 matches at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

22nd of March 2025

All the six franchise teams competing in the inaugural edition of the West Indies Breakout League have officially announced their final squad who are all set to showcase their talent from 25th April to 10th May, 2025. The premier T20 cricket tournament designed to highlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean will feature around 17 matches, with all set to be hosted at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. 

The final squad of all the competing teams were announced following a highly anticipated player draft. Ahead of the draft, each team was given an opportunity to select 7 protected players, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. While, the remaining seven players were selected during the draft process, with the condition of selecting players of 26 years old or younger than that. 

Also, each participating team was given a permission to select two players from outside their home territory. The draft also saw a great surge of young talent, with around 15 teen players securing places on various franchises. 

Full squad of teams competing at West Indies Breakout League

Trinidad and Tobago Legions

• Kamil Pooran (28)
• Amir Jangoo (27)
• Jyd Goolie (27)
• Crystian Thurton (24) 
• Navin Bidaisee (24) 
• Mikkel Govia (23) 
• Joshua James (23) 
• Joshua DaSilva (26) 
• McKenny Clarke (21) 
• Cephas Cooper (25) 
• Damien Joachim (23) 
• Shaaron Lewis (26) 
• Abdul-Raheem Toppin (19) 
• Johann Layne (21)

Leeward Islands Thunder 

• Kenneth Pennyfeather (27)
• Keacy Carty 27 
• Kofi James (27)
• Karima Gore (26)
• Mikyle Louis (24)
• Jewel Andrew (18)
• Micah McKenzie (18)
• Nathan Edward (19)
• Giovonte Depeiza (22)
• Anderson Mahase (22)
• Michael Palmer (19)
• Jamie Cornelius (26)
• Jaden Carmichael (21)
• Jedidiah Martin (26)

Windward Islands Infernos 

• Darel Cyrus (28)
• Shadrack Descarte (27)
• Shamar Springer (27)
• Alick Athanaze (26)
• Dillon Douglas (26)
• Teddy Bishop (22)
• Ackeem Auguste (21)
• Ryshon Williams (28)
• Avinash Mahabirsingh (23)
• Johann Jeremiah (25)
• Kyron Phillips (21)
• Keon Gaston (21)
• Noelle Leo (21)
• Lee John (19)

Guyana Rainforest Rangers

• Nial Smith (29)
• Kemol Savory (28)
• Ronaldo Alimohamed (26)
• Kevin Sinclair (25)
• Ashmead Nedd (24)
• Kevlon Anderson (24)
• Riyad Latiff (17)
• Rivaldo Clarke (22)
• Jediah Blades (22)
• Isai Thorne (20)
• Richie Looknauth (25)
• Zynul Ramsammy (20)
• Adrian Sukhwa (26)
• Quentin Sampson (24)

Barbados Pelicans 

• Leniko Boucher (27)
• Kadeem Alleyne (24)
• Joshua Bishop (24)
• Nyeem Young (24)
• Shaqkere Parris (21)
• Kevin Wickham (21)
• Zishan Motara (18)
• Ramon Simmonds (23)
• Junior Sinclair (24)
• Demetrius Richards (23)
• Shian Brathwaite (25)
• Sion Hackett (21)
• Nathan Sealy (20)
• Amari Goodridge (23)

Jamaica Titans 

• Deethmar Anderson (29)
• Leroy Lugg (28)
• Ramaal Lewis (28)
• Jeavor Royal (26)
• Kirk McKenzie (24)
• Jordan Johnson (19)
• Tamarie Redwood (18)
• Michael Clarke (25)
• Govasta Edmond (18)
• Reon Edwards (18)
• Anthony Dacres (21)
• Brian Barnes (19)
• Andrew Rambaran (19)
• Zion Brathwaithe (19)

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Dr Maurice Odle reflects on Caribbean's failure in European markets

Dr Maurice Odle reflects on Caribbean’s failure in European markets

13th of September 2024

Caribbean leaders celebrate PM Ralph Gonsalves on his 78th birthday

Caribbean leaders celebrate PM Ralph Gonsalves on his 78th birthday

9th of August 2024

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, west Indies celebrates Culturama 50 with special offers. (Credits: Nevis Tourism Authority, Facebook)

Four Seasons Resort celebrates Culturama 50, offers deal at USD$350++ 

12th of March 2024

Commencement of works on Anse La Raye Bridge reconstruction. (Credits: Government of Saint Lucia, Facebook)

Saint Lucia: Anse La Raye Bridge & MHWCRP reconstruction commences

20th of January 2024

Trinidad &amp; Tobago may witness sunny weather with isolated showers.

Trinidad and Tobago weather likely to be sunny with isolated shower

20th of December 2023

PM Terrance Drew at the Saudi-CARICOM Summit. (Image Credits: Loop News Caribbean)

PM Terrance Drew confirms deal with Saudi Fund for Development

17th of November 2023

Antigua and Barbuda Red cross Society actively participates to help people amidst the news of tropical storm. (Credits: Antigua &amp; Barbuda redcross, Facebook)

Tammy: ABRCS Initialises Emergency Operations

21st of October 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Know 45 candidates nominated for Dominica General Snap Election 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Know 45 candidates nominated for Dominica General Snap Election 2022

20th of November 2022