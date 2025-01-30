St Kitts and Nevis to welcome four airlines offering budget friendly direct flights starting at US$120

The tourism authority urges travelers to book early to take advantage of non-stop services to St Kitts and Nevis with low fares.

30th of January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Four national and international flights announced services to St Kitts and Nevis for February 2025 with fares starting as low as US$120 for one-way. The airlines including, Delta, American, JetBlue, and Caribbean will offer direct and non-stop flight services to the Federation, ensuring seamless travel options at budget friendly fares. 

All these fares will be applied for specific dates as shared by the airlines. While announcing the non-stop services to St Kitts and Nevis with low fares, the tourism authority asked all the travellers to book their tickets as early as possible to avail the benefit of these services. “Whether you're jetting off from JFK or connecting through POS or BGI, there's a deal to match your travel plans. Fares are subject to change, so book early to lock in the best price.” 

Fares announced by Airlines for February 2025 

JetBlue

JetBlue will offer services from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis with fares starting at USD$120 for one-way and USD$273 for round-trip. These fares will be applied for the dates including, 4th, 6th, 25th and 27th February, 2025. 

American Airlines 

American Airlines will offer services between John F Kennedy International Airport and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport at fares starting USD$125 for one-way and USD$288 for round-trip. The services are applied from the days including, 3-6, 10-11, 18-19, 23-27 February, 2025. 

Delta Airlines 

Delta Airlines will operate in the same route between John F Kennedy International Airport and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. The fares from the route will start at USD$120 for one-way and USD$273 for round-trip. This service is valid on 22nd February, 2025. 

Caribbean Airlines 

The Caribbean Airlines will be offering services from Port of Spain, Trinidad connecting through Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis. The services will be provided at the fares starting from USD $205 for one-way and USD$395 for round-trip. 

Boosting Tourism 

All these services and low fares announced by the airline are expected to play a significant role in attracting large number of visitors and boosting the tourism sector of the country. The Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson also aimed at marking the arrival of thousands of visitors, fostering not only the tourism but also the economic conditions. 

She emphasised on the importance of these services by the airlines and called it vital for driving economic activity, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders, including vendors, taxi drivers, tour operators, tour guides, private boat charters, restaurants, and bars across the island.

