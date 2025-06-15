KFC Jamaica celebrates 50 Years of Service with Nationwide Giveaways and Community Support

Jamaica: To celebrate half a century of unforgettable taste, service, and cultural contribution, KFC Jamaica has set up a plan to initiate a series of programmes to express gratitude to its loyal customers and employees.

To mark its golden anniversary under the theme '50 Years of Finger Lickin' Good Memories,', the Business has planned to show appreciation of five decades of exemplary service to the Jamaican people.

KFC’s First restaurant in Jamaica

Since the first KFC restaurant at Old Hope Road in Kingston was launched on June 18, 1975, KFC has expanded to 41 restaurants across the island, bringing its world-famous fried chicken and other signature dishes. KFC is renowned for its brand-defining 11 herbs and spices.

To commemorate this milestone, KFC Jamaica is unleashing a powerful calendar of celebratory activations and marketing initiatives. These include the launch of a new 'Big Deal' promotion initiative honouring the customers and heritage of the brand, along with national customer giveaways, in-store promotion, and media coverage celebrating the franchise's Jamaican heritage.

In appreciation of the KFC Jamaica team members' dedication and service, ROJ will be rewarding members of the KFC Jamaica team that have provided service to the company for years, with various awards and recognition. This will be highlighted with a “Long Service Awards Ceremony” on June 23.

Moreover, as a birthday bonus for its loyal patrons, anyone who buys a KFC Big Deal (three-piece chicken combo) on the birthday, Wednesday, June 18, will get a free Meal Deal (two-piece chicken combo) at island wide KFC stores while quantities last.

Also, on June 18, a birthday customer appreciation event will be held at the Old Hope Road KFC with music, giveaways, live outside broadcasts and plenty of surprises for the day.

Furthermore, as a part of nation-building commitment, KFC Jamaica will invest heavily socially with the needy. The brand is giving $7 million to 14 children's homes in Jamaica's 14 parishes, with each receiving a $500,000 donation. This will facilitate food security and enhanced nutrition for some of the nation's most vulnerable children.

Besides this, KFC will also give a $100,000 educational scholarship to 50 best-performing kids of 50 KFC staff members, cementing the company's history of investing in the development of children through education, as well as care and provision for the in-house team that continues to drive the business's success.

KFC’s HARVEST Feeding programme

Notably, coinciding with the 50th birthday of KFC will be an extension of the HARVEST Feeding programme of the brand, whereby every KFC restaurant in Jamaica donates excess food at the end of every day, to a nearby accredited charity organization.

HARVEST is an international KFC programme which has been taken up by KFC here in Jamaica and which, for the past few years, has had a massive impact on the lives of the disadvantaged in societies in and around KFC outlets.

"We are honoured and humbled to have served Jamaica for 50 years," Managing Director at ROJ Mark Myers said. This milestone of their 50th birthday is a celebration of their company, their people, and their nation. “We look forward to blazing even greater trails over the next 50 years, with the same commitment to quality, innovation, and nation-building," Myers remarked.