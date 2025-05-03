Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach secures spot in 2025 World’s Top 50 Beaches in 2025

Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Grenada Tourism Authority CEO Petra Roach noted that the acknowledgment brings with it a greater sense of responsibility.

3rd of May 2025

Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach has marked a significant milestone, securing 32nd position in the list of the World’s 50 Best Beaches 2025. This recognition highlights the growing popularity of the beach among international visitors, immersing them in the diverse offerings and rich cultural heritage of Spice Isle. 

She emphasised on the diverse offerings of the Grand Anse Beach and noted that its powdery sand or calm waters is something which make it different from others.

She further emphasised on the significance of this recognition and noted that it would play a huge role in strengthening Grenada’s positioning as a leading destination in the Caribbean. 

World’s 50 Best Beaches recognizes diverse offerings of Grand Anse Beach 

The World’s 50 Best Beaches is the list which is considered as the most authoritative beach ranking list globally. It is usually prepared with input from over 1000 travel professionals which includes leading travel writers, influencers and industry experts. 

The Co-Founder of the World’s Best Beaches, Tine Holst shed light on the Grand Anse Beach and described it as a place that leaves a lasting impression. He referred beach as a calm, scenic and a beautiful place which is one of the true standouts of the Caribbean region. 

He mentioned about the diverse offering of the beach and noted that these are the ones which keep the atmosphere engaging for the visitors. He also emphasised on the hotels, restaurants, craft markets, and said that the Grand Anse Beach offers an experience like no other to the visitors. 

Full List of World’s Best 50 Beaches 2025 

1.       Cala Goloritze — Italy

2.       Entalula Beach — Philippines

3.       Bang Bao Beach — Thailand

4.       Fteri Beach — Greece

5.       PK 9 Beach — French Polynesia

6.       Canto De La Playa — Dominican Republic

7.       Anse Source d'Argent — Seychelles

8.       Nosy Iranja — Madagascar

9.       Ofu Beach — American Samoa

10.   Grace Bay — Turks & Caicos

11.   Turquoise Bay — Australia

12.   Boulders Beach — South Africa

13.   Pink Beach — Indonesia

14.   Shoal Bay East — Anguilla

15.   Detwah Lagoon — Yemen

16.   Voutoumi Beach — Greece

17.   One Foot Island — Cook Islands

18.   Playa de Rodas — Spain

19.   Playa Balandra — Mexico

20.   Pontal do Atalaia — Brazil

21.   Wharton Beach — Australia

22.   Cayo de Agua — Venezuela

23.   Seven Mile Beach — Cayman Islands

24.   Cayo Zapatilla — Panama

25.   Baia do Sancho — Brazil

26.   Horseshoe Bay — Bermuda

27.   Pulau Palambak — Indonesia

28.   Freedom Beach — Thailand

29.   The Baths — British Virgin Islands

30.   Anse Georgette — Seychelles

31.   Ffryes Beach — Antigua & Barbuda

32.   Grand Anse — Grenada

33.   Le Morne Beach — Mauritius

34.   Bahia de Las Aguilas — Dominican Republic

35.   Meads Bay — Anguilla

36.   Porto Katsiki — Greece

37.   Nudey Beach — Australia

38.   Bon Bon Beach — Philippines

39.   Saadiyat Beach — United Arab Emirates

40.   Goyambokka Beach — Sri Lanka

41.   Playa Punta Uva — Costa Rica

42.   Siesta Beach — Florida, USA

43.   Paje Beach — Zanzibar

44.   Klein Bonaire Beach — Bonaire

45.   Cathedral Cove Beach — New Zealand

46.   Santa Giulia — Corsica, France

47.   Gardner Bay — Ecuador

48.   Keem Beach — Ireland

49.   Kuramathi Sand Bank — Maldives

50.   La Pelosa — Italy

