Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach secures spot in 2025 World’s Top 50 Beaches in 2025
Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Grenada Tourism Authority CEO Petra Roach noted that the acknowledgment brings with it a greater sense of responsibility.
3rd of May 2025
Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach has marked a significant milestone, securing 32nd position in the list of the World’s 50 Best Beaches 2025. This recognition highlights the growing popularity of the beach among international visitors, immersing them in the diverse offerings and rich cultural heritage of Spice Isle.
Shedding light on this prestigious recognition, the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach noted that this acknowledgement has come with a greater responsibility. She emphasised on the diverse offerings of the Grand Anse Beach and noted that its powdery sand or calm waters is something which make it different from others.
She further emphasised on the significance of this recognition and noted that it would play a huge role in strengthening Grenada’s positioning as a leading destination in the Caribbean.
World’s 50 Best Beaches recognizes diverse offerings of Grand Anse Beach
The World’s 50 Best Beaches is the list which is considered as the most authoritative beach ranking list globally. It is usually prepared with input from over 1000 travel professionals which includes leading travel writers, influencers and industry experts.
The Co-Founder of the World’s Best Beaches, Tine Holst shed light on the Grand Anse Beach and described it as a place that leaves a lasting impression. He referred beach as a calm, scenic and a beautiful place which is one of the true standouts of the Caribbean region.
He mentioned about the diverse offering of the beach and noted that these are the ones which keep the atmosphere engaging for the visitors. He also emphasised on the hotels, restaurants, craft markets, and said that the Grand Anse Beach offers an experience like no other to the visitors.
Full List of World’s Best 50 Beaches 2025
32. Grand Anse — Grenada
