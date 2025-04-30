Caribbean tourism surges to 34.2 million arrivals, marks 6.1% increase from 2023

The Caribbean region has marked a significant growth in its tourism sector, with the arrivals reaching an estimated figure of 34.2 million. This marks a remarkable increase of 6.1% in the arrival of visitor’s as compared to 2023.

The figures were unveiled by the Caribbean Tourism Organization in its ‘Caribbean Tourism Performance Review’. It outlines that the Caribbean region has recorded a significant recovery in its tourism sector post-pandemic, marking a 6.9% growth compared to 2019, which was considered as the best tourism year before pandemic.

Shedding light on the remarkable growth witnessed by the tourism sector of the Caribbean region, the CTO noted that it is driven by several factors including, strong demand from the United States, Canadian market, and enhanced air connectivity. They also mentioned about the increase in cruise arrivals and the strategic measures undertaken by the tourism sectors of the Caribbean nations, in order to make Caribbean region, a premier tourism place.

Record-breaking growth in international arrivals

According to the data, the United States of America remained the top source market for the Caribbean region. Caribbean region marked the arrivals of around 16.8 million visitors from the U.S., highlighting a 3.5% increase over 2023 and 7.9% above pre-pandemic levels.

The Caribbean region also experienced record-breaking arrivals from Canada, welcoming around 3.3 million visitors, recording a 4% increase in comparison to 2023. European arrivals also showed a growth, with a 1.4% increase to 5.3 million visitors.

The South American Market also played a significant role in bringing tourism to the Caribbean, welcoming 2 million, marking an increase of 17.8%.

Significant boost in Cruise industry

The CTO also mentioned about a growth marked by the cruise industry of the Caribbean region, welcoming around 33.7 million cruise visitors in 2024. This figure represents a 10.3% increase over 2023 and a 10.9% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Full occupancy hotel rooms

The Caribbean Hotel sectors have also performed strongly, with occupancy rates reaching around 66.6%. These figures outline a 0.8% increase in comparison to the previous year and the Average Daily Rate increasing by 4.2% to US$437.02.

CTO’s plan for 2025

The Caribbean Tourism Organization also shared their plan for 2025 and aimed at marking continuous growth in its tourism sector. They also highlighted the challenges such as economic uncertainties and slowdowns in major source markets and aimed at tackling all these obstacles.

CTO also anticipates that overnight visitor arrivals will increase to 5%, reaching around 35 million. The outlook for the cruise sector is also expecting to be positive, with arrivals expected to grow to 7%, marking the arrival of around 36 million visitors.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization aimed at continuing to implement strategic investments, innovative partnerships, and sustainable practices that protect the people, culture and the environment of the Caribbean region.