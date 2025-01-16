Jamaica tourism soars in 2024: 4.27 million visitors and $4.35 billion in earnings

Jamaica marked a significant growth in tourism arrivals in 2024, welcoming around 4.27 million visitors, marking a remarkable increase of 5.3% as compared to the previous year. The significant increase in the arrival of visitors also marked a rise of 3.3% in revenue, generating around US$4.35 billion.

While unveiling the figures, the Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett called year 2024 a ‘cornerstone of the nation’s success’. He mentioned about the significant achievements of Jamaica in 2024 and aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to set the global standard for resilience, innovation, and opportunity.

He highlighted about the ongoing challenges faced by Jamaica and said that the nation has surpassed all these obstacles to achieve their ambitious target of 5 million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings by 2025.

Achievements recorded by Jamaica in 2024

Minister Bartlett emphasized on the significant achievements recorded by Jamaica in 2024, including the completion of around 2000 new hotel rooms as well as the development of 753-room RIU Aquarelle in Trelawny and the Princess Grand in Hanover. Emphasising on the construction and development of these rooms, the Minister noted that the construction phase of the hotels has played a significant role in creating thousands of jobs and driving economic growth.

Jamaica’s tourism industry continues to soar. In 2024, the island welcomed some 4.27 million visitors and generated approximately US$4.35 billion in earnings, representing a 5.3% increase in arrivals and a 3.3% rise in revenue compared to 2023. Despite challenges such as travel pic.twitter.com/E4wl6PlEzG — Ministry Of Tourism Jamaica (@tourismja) January 13, 2025

Along with that, the Minister highlighted about the expansion of airlift network with flight services, connecting Jamaica with major gateways across Canada, the US, Europe and Latin America. Shedding light on the expanded flight services, the Minister asserted that these increase in flights has helped Jamaica in marking a notable surge and improvement in airlift sector.

Focusing on the major increase in the airlift sector, Minister Bartlett said that the expansion of airlift network has not only stimulated their economy but have also showcased the unique charm and allure of Jamaica to a wider audience. He added that these strategic expansion of Jamaica with other nations will play a major role in encouraging economic growth, fueling job creation and enhancing the overall profile of Jamaica within the Caribbean.

Tourism – Lifeline of Jamaica: Minister Edmund Bartlett

Emphasizing on the tourism, Minister Bartlett referred it a ‘lifeline’ for over 350,000 Jamaicans across various sectors. He mentioned about tourism and called it crucial for empowering over 3.50,000 Jamaicans. The Minister called tourism, a ‘movement’ which is crucial for creating jobs, opportunities for local entrepreneurs and resources to improve roads, schools, healthcare system, and so much more.

Minister Bartlett referred tourism as a ‘backbone’ of the local and regional economy, which has contributed over 50% in the Caribbean’s GDP. He shed light on his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to empower the communities of Jamaica and showcase the best of nation to the world.