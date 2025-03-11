Antigua and Barbuda welcomes over 9,000 passengers aboard five cruise ships in one day

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed five cruise ships simultaneously to the shores of the twin-island nation, bringing more than 9000 passengers to the country on Sunday, 9th March, 2025. Passengers onboard the vessel enjoyed and explored the diverse offerings of the island, patronized local businesses.

The vessels including, Explora II, Arvia, Norwegian Pearl, Star Flyer and Wind Surf docked simultaneously at the shores of the twin-island nation. The arrival of all these five cruise ships together marks the busiest day for the ports of Antigua and Barbuda. Extending welcome to the thousands of passengers and major cruise lines, the Antigua Cruise Port expressed excitement and described it as ‘a beautiful day’ at the ports of the island.

He added that the passengers onboard the cruises wandered through historic streets, indulging in island flavors, immersing them in the rich cultural heritage of the country. “A beautiful day to explore Antigua & Barbuda! Whether you're wandering through historic streets, indulging in island flavors, or relaxing by the shore, we hope you enjoy every moment ashore.”

The tourism authority also expressed excitement and noted that the arrival of all these cruises has given a significant boost not only to the tourism but also the local conditions of the island. He acknowledged the local businesses, taxi operators, tour guides and noted that all these people have benefitted a lot. They added that the arrival of these vessels outlines the growing popularity and appeal of Antigua and Barbuda as a strong and premier Caribbean destination.

Arvia’s final call

P&O Cruise’ Arvia marked the final call for the season, as a part of the homeporting season. The cruise ship brought more than 5000 passengers to the island, who ventured around the country. The vessel arrived on 8th March and departed on 9th March, 2025. The arrival of this vessel has also played a significant role in marking the successful conclusion of Antigua and Barbuda’s homeporting season.

The vessel is also the second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered Excel-class luxury cruise ship for the cruise line. The Arvia cruise ship features a unique blend of new bars and 20 restaurants with dining facilities in addition to fleet favourites and iconic Iona foodie experiences.