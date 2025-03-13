Antigua and Barbuda welcomes over 7,000 passengers as four cruises dock simultaneously

Antigua and Barbuda marked another busy day at the ports of the island nation, welcoming four cruises on Tuesday, 11th March, 2025. The vessels including Royal Clipper, Norwegian Jewel, AIDAperla, and Marella Discovery docked simultaneously at the shores of the country, bringing more than 7,000 passengers to the twin-island nation.

Passengers onboard the vessels ventured around the island and patronized local businesses. The visitors explored the diverse offerings of the country, including the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the nation.

Shedding light on the arrival of around 4 cruises, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority expressed excitement and aimed at continuing to welcome large number of visitors. They emphasized on the busiest day witnessed at the port and said that Antigua and Barbuda has something to offer to all.

“Another fantastic day at port as we greet these beautiful ships. Whether you're exploring, relaxing by the sea, or savoring local flavors, we hope you have an unforgettable time in Antigua & Barbuda,” said Antigua Cruise Port.

Antiguan Cricketing legend Curtly Ambrose’ visit to Antigua Cruise Port

The Antiguan Cricketing legend, Curtly Ambrose marked a remarkable visit at the Antigua Cruise Port. He brought his towering presence to Arvia for a special meet and greet. The passengers and crew members clicked some pictures with the legend and held conversation regarding the game.

“Guests and crew had the unforgettable chance to meet a true cricketing great,” said Antigua Cruise Port.

As per reports, Arvia marked its last visit to the shores of Antigua and Barbuda on 8th March, 2025, bringing more than 5000 passengers to the island. Passengers immersed themselves in the diverse offerings of the country, indulging in island flavors, relaxing by the shores, enjoying an unforgettable experience of the island.

Antigua and Barbuda to welcome around 2 million cruise passengers

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne aimed at welcoming 2 million visitors annually. He shared his vision of making Antigua and Barbuda, a premier cruise destination. He added that they are making significant investments, aiming to expand the country’s cruise tourism sector, with a long-term goal of doubling the current passenger numbers.