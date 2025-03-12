Antigua and Barbuda: Tyra Fenton, Kasiya Daley and Jevon Simon become qualifiers at CARIFTA 2025

Three more athletes from Antigua and Barbuda have earned their qualification for the upcoming CARIFTA Games. Event scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025 is a great opportunity for these athletes to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international stage.

The athletes who have secured the CARIFTA-qualifying marks include, Tyra Fenton, Kasiya Daley and Jevon Simon. All these athletes earned their qualification after an impressive performance at the Interschools Athletics Championships, held on Saturday. Their qualifications mark the sixth, seventh and eighth qualifier for the CARIFTA Games.

Tyra Fenton

Antigua and Barbuda’s Tyra Fenton secured her spot in the 100m for the 2025 edition of CARIFTA Games. Fenton, representing St. Anthony’s Secondary School not only qualified but also won the U-17 Girls 100m at the Cool and Smooth Interschool Track and Field Championships. This remarkable victory by Fenton adds to her earlier qualification in the 200m and a gold medal win in the 400m.

Kasiya Daley

Kasiya Daley, representing Princess Margaret School also earned a qualification in the 100m. He claimed gold medal in the 100m final, position his place for the upcoming CARIFTA event.

Jevon Simon

Jevon Simon became the eighth athlete from Antigua and Barbuda to qualify for the CARIFTA Games 2025. He clocked an impressive time of 49.63 seconds in the U-17 400m (Boys), dipped under the 49.80 Boys U17 400m Carifta standard set by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association.

The young athlete fresh off his 100m silver medal on Firday night, returned on Saturday at the Interschools Athletics Championships to register a time of 49.63sec to secure qualification. This will be his first-ever appearance at the CARIFTA Games.

Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association congratulates athletes

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association extended congratulations to all the athletes and recognized their unwavering hard work and dedication to represent their nation on a global platform. The Association described all these athletes as the rising stars who are all set to give tough competition to all the top young athletes of the region.

The Association extended best wishes to all these three athletes and reiterated their commitment to continuing to work hard, aiming to enhance and foster the sports sector of the twin-island nation.