Antigua successfully concludes homeporting season, welcoming 20,000 passengers

Antigua welcomed around 20,000 turnaround passengers, concluding the 2024-2025 homeporting season successfully. This figure marks the highest-ever arrivals during the homeporting season, highlighting a significant growth and enhancing Antigua and Barbuda’s position as a homeporting hub in the Caribbean region.

The homeporting season began in Antigua and Barbuda three years ago, with the arrival of 6000 turnaround passengers. After a period of three years, the country concluded the season with an average of around 20,000 passengers.

Shedding light on this remarkable increase, the General Manager of Global Ports Holding, Gasper George attributed this success to the P&O Cruises’ Arvia’s visit. He added that the arrival of such vessels has played a significant role in driving passenger numbers. He further reiterated his commitment to continue working hard and implementing strategies, aimed at growing these numbers next year.

Homeporting Season 2024-2025 – Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda marked the official start of its 2024-2025 cruise season with the arrival of Carnival UK (P&O Cruises & Cunard) Arvia, which homeport at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing over 19,000 passengers this season. This milestone followed a remarkable 150% growth in homeporting passengers since Antigua’s first season two years ago.

The luxury ship SeaDream II began its third homeporting season, highlighting the island's appeal to both large cruise liners and boutique vessels. The Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez emphasised the significance of investments, collaboration, and the economic benefits of homeporting season.

Major boost in local businesses – Tourism Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez emphasised on the remarkable growth witnessed in the homeporting season. He added that the season has provided major economic benefits to the citizens, as the visitors has often arrived early and has extended their stays. He also emphasised on the benefits earned by local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, taxi operators and other services.

Minister said that the homeporting season 2024-2025 has played a significant role in providing these local businesses, a platform to showcase their services and generate larger amount of revenue.

Key factors behind remarkable growth in homeporting season

The General Manager of Global Ports Holding, Gasper George shed light on the factors which has played a massive role in marking a remarkable increase in the 2024-2025 homeporting season. He highlighted the expanded port capacity, including the fifth berth and said it has played a huge role in accommodating larger vessels.

He also emphasised on the partnership between Antigua and Barbuda and major cruise lines. He added that they are looking forward to enhance their relations in future as well, aiming to continuing to welcome such vessel. The Manager also focused on the increased airlift connectivity which has also played a huge role in bringing more passengers to the twin-island nation ahead of their cruises.

Manager George noted that they are working hard to build on their momentum with major upgrades, aiming to improve and enhance the overall passenger experiences and attract more cruise lines.