Antigua and Barbuda welcomes 3 cruise ships, bringing 3,000 passengers

Shedding light on the arrival of three cruise ships to the shores of the twin-island nation, authorities at the Antigua Cruise Port expressed excitement.

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed 3 vessels to the shores of the country, bringing around 3000 cruise passengers to the twin-island nation. The cruise ships including, Costa Fascinosa, SeaDream II and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Evrima docked simultaneously at the shores, marking the busiest day at the ports.

Shedding light on the arrival of three cruise ships to the shores of the twin-island nation, the authorities of the Antigua Cruise Port expressed excitement. They also emphasized on the importance of the cruise sector, describing it as a great opportunity to showcasing the exceptional facilities and services they provide. The Antigua Cruise Port also aims to make Antigua and Barbuda, a premier Cruise destination, offering a seamless and comfortable travel experience to both the cruise lines and their passengers.

“The sun is shining, the water is sparkling, and island vibes are calling your name! Whether you're arriving on the grand Costa Fascinosa, the luxurious Evrima, or the intimate SeaDream II, unforgettable experiences await ashore,” noted Antigua Cruise Port.

Passengers onboard the vessel enjoyed the diverse offerings, exploring the rich cultural heritage of the island. The passengers also patronised the local businesses, giving them a platform to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services.

Costa Fascinosa

One of the Concordia class ships, the Costa Fascinosa made its debut in 2012. The vessel features charming and fascinating atmospheres based on cinema legends. The vessel features include, an Asian-themed Samsara spa, a pool area with a giant movie screen and sliding glass roof, and a Grand Prix driving simulator.

Sea Dream II

Sea Dream II is operated by SeaDream Yacht Club. It boasts a spectacular 'open air' area with Spectacular Ocean views which offers charter guests the opportunity to enjoy 'Top of the Yacht' bar cocktails before dinner as well as after dinner drinks while relaxing on the lovely Balinese sun beds.

Evrima

Cruise ship Evrima is designed for the comfort of luxury travellers. The vessel offers all-inclusive luxury yacht cruises with spacious suites, multiple dining options, a marina and curated immersive experiences ashore.