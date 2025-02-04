Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer Face Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking

4th of February 2025

World-famous author Neil Gaiman and his separated wife musician Amanda Palmer have to defend themselves against major accusations in a government lawsuit Scarlett Pavlovich recently submitted. Gaiman stands accused of sexually abusing and forcing Pavlovich as well as human trafficking her while Palmer is alleged to have known about and failed to stop these behaviors.

How Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman found Pavlovich?

Gaiman and Palmer hired Pavlovich as their nanny and then employed her when she had no place to live. She reports that Gaiman committed unwanted sexual acts toward her from February 2022 until he released her in June 2023 through compelled sexual abuse facilitated by her financial dependency and her trust in him. The lawsuit demonstrates that Amanda Palmer knew about Gaiman's misconduct but did nothing to stop it.

Pavlovich raises her voice 

Pavlovich filed complaints through three different federal courts in New York, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts which seek $7 million to cover her emotional distress. Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act Gaiman is accused of using his position to dominate Pavlovich.

Statements from Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman strongly rejects these claims since he never pursued physical contact without consent. He denies the validity of those claims that have no basis while rejecting baseless changes made to other claims. Amanda Palmer keeps silent about this matter at this moment.

Gaiman loses opportunities because the lawsuit interferes with his professional life. The publisher stopped releasing his work and Netflix decided not to make more movies with Gaiman following this legal issue.

The case against Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer creates important talks about how power relationships affect consent rights in arts industries.

Ana Allen

