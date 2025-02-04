Earthquake Swarm Rattles Greece’s Volcanic Island of Santorini

4th of February 2025

Santorini has seen a noticeable increase in seismic activity, over the past few days, as a series of earthquakes hit the popular Greek isle. More than 200 undersea tremors have been recorded between February 1 and 3, the strongest measuring 5.1 magnitude, and it has spooked residents and authorities.  

Santorini Earthquake: Impacts

The earthquake swarm has been mainly between Santorini and other islands including Anafi and Amorgos. All necessary precautions have been taken by the Greek authorities. All the schools on the island have been closed for the time being and a 26-member emergency team has been deployed on the island to take the people into safety. Residents and tourists have also been told to avoid the cliffs, fearing rockfalls, and coastal areas for possible tsunamis.  

Santorini is a place with an active volcanic caldera, but the most recent earthquakes were of tectonic origin and not related to the development of volcanoes, according to experts.  However, seismologists have pointed out that these tremors are the run up to larger seismic activity that may peak at more than magnitude 6.0.

The region has a prolonged record of earthquake, violent and destructive, that can be dated back to 1956 registering a quake of magnitude 7.7.

Authorities issue notice for public safety

The Authorities have told people to stay calm and that the situation was still under observation by the relevant services. Additional transport was arranged by Aegean Airlines and ferry services in case of an evacuation. The situation was reviewed on a daily basis, and geologists watched for any increase in seismic or volcanic activity. The island of Santorini is currently on high alert, and experts are trying to determine whether the earthquake swarm is a precursor to something worse coming down the line.

