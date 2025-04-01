Windies Cricket fans have their say: Who will be next test Captain after Kraigg Brathwaite

The Windies cricket fans have also shared suggestions on the player who would be best suited for the test captaincy of West Indies Cricket Team.

The West Indies Men’s Cricket Team is all set to enter a new era as Barbadian cricketer and West Indies test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down from the captaincy. With his decision to step down as a captain of the West Indies, several speculations and discussions have arisen regarding who should take over the captaincy from Brathwaite.

The Windies cricket fans have also shared several names, offering their suggestions on the player who would be best suited for the test captaincy of West Indies Cricket Team. Notably, the tenure for Kraigg Brathwaite began in March 2021. Following that the player led the team to some of the notable achievements and victories.

Under his leadership, the West Indies Test cricket team has registered a historic victory in Australia after a period of 27 years, with a thrilling 8 run win in Brisbane in 2024. The player has also led his team to a landmark test victory over Pakistan in Pakistan, levelling the series by 1-1 after a long-period of 34 years. Under the captaincy of Brathwaite, the West Indies test cricket team has also defeated England at home in 2022 and claimed a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh during the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Cricket West Indies extended heartfelt gratitude to Kraigg Brathwaite for his years of service as the captain of the team. They acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the player towards the West Indies cricket and his leadership in guiding the test team to remarkable and numerous milestones.

“WI salute you, Kraigg Brathwaite, for your unwavering leadership as Captain and to the people of the West Indies. We look forward to your continued dedication to West Indies cricket on and off the field,” noted Windies Cricket Team.

Kraigg Brathwaite delighted with his journey

Kraigg Brathwaite also shed light on his remarkable leadership journey, and described it as one of my greatest honors of his career. He called it a responsibility that he has embraced with absolute pride and determination. “The journey has had its challenges, but as a team, we have enjoyed some memorable moments. Our historic win in Australia and Brisbane in 2024, our first in twenty-seven years, and defeating Pakistan after thirty-four years earlier this year.”

He emphasised on his test fest series win against Bangladesh in their home conditions and described it as a true surreal experience. He added that all these victories reflect their team’s resilience and what they all have achieved in all these years.

“A wind that has But leadership is also about knowing when to pass the baton, and I believe this is the right time for someone else to wear the cap.” The player also extended gratitude to all the Windies fans for their unwavering support. He further expressed his confidence, stating that this decision will help them build on their success. “Let's continue to rally around the West Indies and push our cricket to even greater heights,” noted Kraigg Brathwaite.

Windies Cricket fans shared their suggestions

The Windies Cricket Fans also shared their suggestions about who should be the upcoming test captain. As an individual wrote, “I believe DaSilva will be selected as captain because of his run of form during the four-day games. It is going to be a very difficult job for whoever is selected. Would love to see pooran, Elvin Lewis, Shai hope and Rolston Chase in the test team.”

“Justin Greaves is a solid option, if Hope however is playing then its automatic he should be the captain,” wrote another. Another user wrote, “Guyana's capt. Imlach. He is a leader that can hold the team together, and he has a good cricket brain.”