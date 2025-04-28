Triple-Header thrillers await at Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament in St. Vincent

After the successful execution of the 2024 edition, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is all set to host the Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament 2025. Tournament scheduled to take place from 1st to 11th May, 2025 at the Arnos Vale Stadium, will feature the region’s diverse female talent competing in a high-stakes battle for T20 supremacy.

As per the reports, all the cricket lovers will be treated to thrilling triple-headers daily, with matches starting at different timings at 10:00 am, 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm. The evening matches will be played under floodlights, providing a perfect backdrop in the cricket hotbed of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Which teams will be competing for the Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament 2025?

The teams that will be competing for the Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament includes the defending champions, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, newly crowned Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands.

The T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament is a great opportunity for all the women’s cricketing team to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. With white-balls series away to England and at home series against South Africa on the horizon, the T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament serves as another launching pad in the renewed pursuit of international glory.

Where these matches can be viewed?

All these matches will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube Channel. The live scoreboards and ball-by-ball commentary will also be made available on the WindiesCricket.com Match Centre.

Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament 2025: Crucial platform for Women cricket team

Shedding light on the 2025 edition of the T20 Blaze Women’s Tournament, CWI Director, Miles Bascombe called it a significant platform for developing the exceptional female cricket talent. The tournament is expected to play a massive role in strengthening the Windies female cricket team’s position in their international fixtures against Bangladesh, England and South Africa.

The tournament also plays a crucial role in providing players with valuable competitive experience in the T20 format. The Director also emphasised on the venue chosen as St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He added that St. Vincent’s passionate cricket atmosphere will play a major role in making it the perfect venue for thrilling triple-headers.

Director Bascombe noted that the Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket tournament is a testament to their commitment and dedication to strengthen the foundation of women’s cricket in the West Indies.