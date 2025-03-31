Saint Lucia: Naomi London sets new national record at 97th Texas Relays, poised for CARIFTA Glory

Naomi not only set a new national junior record for Saint Lucia in the women’s 100m, but also demonstrated her unwavering determination.

An 18-year-old sprinter from Saint Lucia, Naomi London shattered the national record with a record-breaking 11.23 seconds in the women’s 100m at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. She broke the previous national record of gold medallist Julien Alfred, who ran 11.39 seconds with a wind of 0.7 metres per second in April 2019 at the age of 17 years.

Naomi not only set a new national junior record for Saint Lucia in the women’s 100m but also showcased her sheer determination. She competed against some of the best and professional athletes at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, securing a second place in the Heat 2 and finishing at the fifth position overall.

Additionally, Naomi London became the second-fastest teenager in the world for 2025 as she surpassed the 11.26 run record set by Brianna Selby of the USA last weekend. This remarkable performance by Naomi London highlights her unwavering commitment and dedication to represent Saint Lucia with grace, pride and determination on an international platform.

Sharing the glimpses of Naomi London, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended congratulations to the athlete and described her as a true example of sheer determination. They appreciated her for her incredible performances and extended best wishes to the athlete for her achievements and the bright future ahead.

97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

The 97th edition of Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays presented by Truist was scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Saturday, 26th March to 29th March, 2025 at Mike A. Myers Stadium. It is considered as the one of the greatest athletic events ever held in Southwest.

The event attracted more than 5000 athletes, bringing them together and providing them with a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on a grand platform. Naomi showcased her remarkable performance at the 97th edition of Clyde Littlefield Texas, breaking several records and positioning herself as one of the strongest athletes and competitors for the others in near future.

Naomi London to participate at CARIFTA 2025

After her remarkable performance in Texas, Naomi is all set to fly off to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for the 2025 edition of CARIFTA. The CARIFTA is a great championship which will bring together athletes from across the Caribbean to compete in various disciplines of races.

The 2025 edition of the CARIFTA Games has scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025. Naomi is looking forward to keep the Saint Lucian flag flying high, aiming to win gold medal at the CARIFTA 2025.