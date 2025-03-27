Preparation for Sugar Mas 54 begins, Slogan competition announced with $500 cash prize

The preparations for the Sugar Mas 54 have already begun, with the announcement of the slogan competition. The 2026 edition of the Sugar Mas, scheduled to take place from 12th December to 2nd January, 2026 is expected to be an even bigger celebration, welcoming large number of tourists and celebrating the carnival spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, the authorities have announced the Sugar Mas 54 slogan competition, with the entries to be submitted by Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025. The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival have stated that the slogans submitted should be small, original, creative, catchy and no more than 10 words. They further noted that the slogan should also captures the spirit and essence of the National Carnival of St. Kitts and Nevis.

All the entries must be mailed to the official email address of the authorities, i.e., info@skncarnival.com. The winner of the slogan competition will get a great chance to win $500 as a cash prize as well as a free entry to attend all the National Carnival Events for Sugar Mas 54.

The Minister of Creative Industries of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins has also encouraged the citizens to participate at the competition, describing it as a huge platform to showcase their abilities, talent and knowledge. “Get ready for the biggest celebration of culture, music, and revelry! Stay tuned for event announcements, registration details, and all the excitement leading up to Sugar Mas 54,” said Minister Samal Duggins.

Additionally, the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee has also opened the registration for the Miss. St Kitts and Nevis Pageant. They have encouraged all the bold, intelligent, talented and fierce young ladies between the ages of 18-26 to make the most of this opportunity and utilize the platform to showcase their charm, elegance and beauty.

The winner of the Miss. St Kitts and Nevis Pageant will be given an opportunity to win a $25,000 cash prize and lots more prizes & surprises. The interested women can register themselves at the official website of the authorities or can visit at the National Carnival Secretariat for physical forms. The last date to register themselves in Friday, 28th April, 2025, after that no registration will be accepted.

“This is your time to shine and we are giving you a once in a lifetime opportunity,” noted St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival.