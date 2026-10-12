US Virgin Islands: Arlington Hobson killed in Golden Rock shooting

A 50-year-old man, Arlington Wilburt Hobson, was found dead after a shooting near G-Max Service Station in Golden Rock, St Croix.

12th of October 2026

US Virgin Islands: A 50-year-old man named Arlington Wilburt Hobson was found dead after a shooting incident that took place near G-Max Service Station on Sunday morning in Golden Rock, Christiansted.

The Virgin Islands Police department (VIPD) has verified Hobson's identity through his relatives. The investigation is still ongoing, and the authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances that led to his death.

The department’s gunshot detention system alerted the 911 Emergency Call Center to gunfire in the area at around 7:15 a.m. Officers and emergency medical technicians arrived at the location and found an unresponsive man.

The preliminary report did not identify the victim while authorities awaited confirmation from his family. His identity was later confirmed to be that of Hobson.

Hobson’s death has brought the total murder count for St Croix in 2026 to 23 and the territory-wide total to 40. These figures were recorded by the St Thomas Source homicide tracking list.

Another shooting incident also took place at the D. Hamilton Jackson Housing Community, which is locally referred to as the “Red Brick,” on St Croix, on Sunday. Police were separately investigating the shooting, and it has been revealed that the circumstances were different from those being investigated in Golden Rock.

The two incidents indicate the increasing numbers of fatal gunshot cases reported on the island. However, the police force has not released any information on the motive, suspects, or whether any arrests have been made in connection with Hobson’s death.

The VIPD has asked anyone with information about the Golden Rock shooting to contact the police. Members of the public can contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Investigations into both the shootings remain ongoing, as police continue to work to determine whether they are connected.

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