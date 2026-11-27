DLP leader Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said contracts have been signed to begin relocating residents from Petit Soufriere, San Sauveur and Good Hope during a campaign meeting in Castle Bruce.

Dominica: The leader of Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that the government has signed contracts to begin the relocation of residents from Petit Soufriere, San Sauveur, and Good Hope. He highlighted the initiative during a party gathering in Castle Bruce on November 26.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Skerrit said that the signing of the contracts will help the government to begin relocating residents from the three communities. He described the announcement as an important development for the constituency.

“And I'm so happy finally that the government has been able to sign some contracts to start the housing to relocate our friends from Petit Soufriere, San Sauveur and Good Hope. Because you, you in that constituency know, based on past experience with us, that this is the only party that can pre- that can provide those housing solutions to you in that constituency,” added Skerrit.

The DLP leader also said that the government is addressing several development issues affecting Castle Bruce and surrounding areas. He also referred to proposals presented by the Dominica Labour Party's Castle Bruce candidate, Austelle Lockhart, which included small business development, agro-processing, housing, and skills training for young people.

“And I endorse everything he has provided here, offered here tonight on this platform. I believe that what he has provided, presented here are doable things, things which will impact positively on the lives of the people of the Castle Bruce constituency,” said Dr Skerrit.

He also praised the National Employment Programme (NEP), acknowledging the efforts of the workers in Castle Bruce, Petit Soufriere, and San Sauveur. Skerrit said that the programme has continued to provide employment opportunities for residents.

“To my wonderful ladies in particular, who work under the NEP program, we here in Castle Bruce, and I am saying to you that you here in Petit Soufriere, San Sauveur and Castle Bruce, you have the best NEP team anywhere in Dominica,” he said.

The investment in the road project from Bois Diable to Pégoua was also defended by Skerrit, as there was criticism concerning the spending on the project.

“The Workers Party criticized us for constructing this road from Bois Diable to Pégoua , you know. They said we're wasting money in that area, you know. The kind of money we spend to fix the roads there, to improve the roads, you must be proud of your Labor Party for what it has done for you in that constituency,” said the DLP leader.

During his address, Dr Skerrit also criticized the opposition and questioned its readiness to govern. He also challenged the record of United Workers Party (UWP) leader Thomson Fontaine, and said that his own candidates have no trust in him.

“Can you imagine that? You ha- you, you choose a team. And not one person showing confidence in you. And why should the people of Dominica show confidence in Thomson Fontaine and his team? And I am so happy to see that the vast majority of Dominicans are saying they are staying with Labor, because Labor is the only serious party in Dominica,” said Dr Skerrit.

The public gathering formed part of the Dominica Labour Party’s (DLP) campaign activities ahead of the 2026 general elections.