US Virgin Islands sees record 16.5% surge in air arrivals and 9.8% growth in cruise visitors in 2024

The US Virgin Islands marked a significant growth of 16.5% and 9.8% in both air and cruise arrivals in 2024, compared to the previous year. This crucial increase in arrival of passengers made 2024 ‘a year of exponential growth’ for the nation.

These notable figures were announced by the Tourism Department of US Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Shedding light on the record-breaking passenger arrivals, the tourism authority said that this remarkable growth outlines the growing popularity of St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John as a premier Caribbean destination.

USVI welcomes around 1 million air arrivals on 2024

The US Virgin Islands welcomed around 932,265 air arrivals, marking an increase of 16.5% as compared to 2023. This growth in the air arrival also surpassed the previous record set by the country in 2019, which is considered the best tourism year, marking an increase of more than 100,000 visitors in 2024.

Emphasizing on the airports of the island, the tourism authority asserted that Cyril E. King in St Thomas and Henry E. Rohlsen in St Croix benefitted a lot from expanded airline routes. They noted that the carriers such as American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, and United Airlines played a crucial role in bolstering accessibility to the nation.

The Tourism Department also mentioned about 28th December, 2024 and called it the ‘busiest day’ in air passengers. The country welcomed around 4606 air passengers, which contributed to a record-breaking week with over 24,000 air arrivals, marking an increase of 5.92% in comparison to the previous weekly high.

USVI marked an arrival of over 1 million cruise passengers

The US Virgin Islands welcomed around 1,770,922 cruise passengers in 2024, marking an increase of 9.8% in comparison to 2023. The Commissioner of Tourism Department, Joseph Boschulte mentioned about the arrival of new vessels, such as Scarlet Lady, Icon of the Seas, Disney Treasure, Explora I and II. He added that these cruise ships has played a significant role in contributing to this growth in tourism.

Prestigious accolades earned by USVI in 2024

The territory also received several prestigious recognitions in 2024, promoting the status of the country as a top Caribbean destination. The honours received by the country include,

· Best Caribbean Cruise Destination (Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine)

· Caribbean Culinary Destination (St. Croix) and Caribbean Yachting Destination of the Year (Caribbean Journal)

· Top 10 Best Beach for Honeymoon Beach, St, John (USA TODAY)

· Number 1 Best Beach in the World 2024, Trunk Bay, St. John (The World’s 50 Best Beaches) and many others.

The tourism authority said that these achievements are a testament to the unwavering hard work and determination of the Department of Tourism and Division Festivals staff. He added that they together with their agency markets are making continuous efforts with a vision to showcase and elevate the Territory on a global market.

They said that they are committed to explore, elevate, and improve their facilities, aiming to support their ongoing goal to build USVI, a premier Caribbean destination.