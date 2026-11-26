Dominica is set to receive more than 5,000 cruise passengers on Thursday, November 26, as three ships arrive at different ports, bringing increased activity to Roseau and surrounding areas.

Dominica: Roseau will experience one of its busiest days on Thursday, November 26, with three cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Dominica with a combined total of more than 5,000 passengers on board.

The arrivals form part of the 2026-2027 cruise season, with vessels using three different docking locations. MV Rhapsody of the Seas by Royal Caribbean is set to arrive at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, while MV Celebrity Constellation will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port. MV Seabourn Quest will remain offshore.

Roseau and surrounding areas will experience a boost in economic and transport activity with the arrival of thousands of passengers. Restaurants, shops, taxi operators, tour guides, and hotels are among the businesses that will benefit from passenger spending.

It is anticipated that Dominica’s natural environment will greatly appeal to tourists seeking to spend their time ashore. Passengers can visit the Botanic Gardens, enjoy hillside views of Roseau and Caribbean Sea from Morne Bruce, or learn local culture at Dominica Museum.

Travelers can also enjoy visits to Trafalgar Falls, geothermal springs at Wotten Waven, and underwater attractions at Champagne Beach. Adventure lovers can try hiking along Jack’s Walk and sections of the Waitukubuli National Trail.

This influx of passengers will cause heavy traffic in Roseau and nearby areas. The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) is advising motorists and pedestrians to expect increased traffic between 7 am and 6 pm.

As of November 16, 2026, Dominica had welcomed 20 cruise ship calls bringing 40,650 passengers to the island. Of these, 35,575 took part in land excursions, while 14,742 attended organised tours.

Dominica is expected to welcome two more cruise ships on Saturday, November 28. MV Seabourn Quest will make a second visit to the island, with 540 passengers onboard. It will dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 am.

The second ship to arrive on Saturday is MV Renaissance at Woodbridge Bay Port, with 1727 passengers.