Ten young hospitality professionals from Antigua and Barbuda have been nominated for the 2026 Rising Star of the Year award, with winners to be announced at the Tourism Awards gala on November 29.

Antigua and Barbuda: Ten young professionals from the hospitality sector have been nominated for the Rising Star of the Year award at the 2026 Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards. This recognition highlights their contributions to the country’s tourism and hotel industry.

The nominees represent several leading hospitality establishments across Antigua and Barbuda. They will compete for recognition at the awards ceremony on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Casa Palmadita.

“This award recognises young hospitality professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, dedication and a commitment to excellence, consistently going the extra mile to contribute to their organisations and enhance the guest experience,” shared the Antigua Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA).

2026 Rising Star of the Year award nominees

Tiffany Donelan – Blue Waters Hotel

Shermel Jarvis – Carlisle Bay

Sabina Joseph-Braithwaite – Curtain Bluff

Hendrikson Steven – Galleon Beach Resort

Tikisha Samuel – Heritage Hotel

Daniel Soanes – Jumby Bay Island Resort

Demarques Douglas – Keyonna Beach Antigua

Khari Shaw – Mill Reef Club

Brandon McPherson – Royalton Antigua

John David Jr. - Sandals Grande Antigua

The Association also shared three nominees for Young Hotelier of the Year award. They are Shaquell Thomas (Royalton Antigua), Kevonne Weston (Carlisle Bay), and Scotty Nelson (Sandals Grande Antigua).

“We are proud to celebrate these promising individuals whose passion, professionalism and potential for continued growth are shaping the future of our hospitality industry,” read a Facebook post.

The 2026 Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards is part of the Tourism Week 2026. It is taking place from November 22-29. The week is being organized under the theme “Empowering Our People for the Future: Embracing AI, Building Skills and Securing Careers.”

The awards will recognize achievements across 13 categories, including Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Young Chef of the Year, Chef of the Year, Tour Guide of the Year, Customer Service Excellence, and Social Media Excellence.

The event is being organized by the ABHTA, and the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Winners will be announced at a gala on November 29. It will take place under the theme “Bal masqué du Carnaval.”