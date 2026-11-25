Roosevelt Skerrit has outlined road rehabilitation and safety plans for Delices and Petite Savanne, including measures to address falling rocks and landslides, during a DLP campaign meeting.

Dominica: Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit outlined several ongoing and planned infrastructural projects across Dominica during a public meeting in Delices, La Plaine, on Tuesday. This included road improvements in the southeast area of the island.

Speaking at the meeting, Skerrit said the government is exploring engineering solutions to improve road safety for the people of Delices and La Plaine. He said that these measures will be long-term and will help improve the living conditions of both the present and the future generations in the constituency.

Road projects and infrastructure development

The leader of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has outlined several ongoing and planned projects across the area during his address, such as:

O'Delices road project : The government plans to secure a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to provide a solution to the issue of falling rocks.

Emergency response: Machinery will remain in the area to help workers respond quickly in case of further landslide or falling rocks affecting the road.

Connection between Delices-Petite Savanne: There are two ongoing agreements to undertake the rehabilitation of sections of the road, including improvements to road surfaces, drainage, and culverts.

He noted that several landslides led to the closure of the Delices-to-Petite Savanne road during COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it cost around $3 million to clear those landslides. He also highlighted the construction of a Bailey Bridge, which helped restore access between the communities.

“And as we speak, we have two contracts ongoing to reinstate the roads and to fix the surface of the roads and the drains and the culverts. So in a matter of a few weeks, we will be able to drive with no difficulty between Petite Savanne and Delice. And so I want to thank you for your understanding and for your support,” he added.

Dr. Skerrit also highlighted the DLP’s support in the east. He said that he had met with former supporters of the United Workers Party (UWP) who are now supporting the DLP ahead of the 2026 general election.

He also criticized the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine, on his ability to lead the party and govern Dominica. He called him lazy and said that when he was working as an economist in South Sudan, the poverty level had climbed from 62% to 92%.

Dr. Skerrit highlighted the absence of several important UWP figures from the campaign, especially former party leader Edison James.

“Mr. Edison James is nowhere to be seen, because I am sure he does not support the leadership of Thomson Fontaine. I am sure he knows that Thompson Fontaine is the worst thing Dominica can ever have. So if, so if Edison James is not supporting Thompson Fontaine and his team, what are we doing to support him,” he added.

The DLP leader appreciated La Plaine constituency representative, Dr. Cassandra Williams, in helping keep the project a part of the government's priorities. He said that she is not only committed to improve the lives of the people of the constituency, “but Dominica as a whole.”

The public meeting was part of the Dominica Labour Party’s campaign activities ahead of the December 16, 2026, general elections.