Jamaica’s Celene Hall has missed the Top 30 at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico, ending her bid to secure the country’s first title at the international pageant.

Jamaica: Celene Hall was not able to secure a place in the Top 30 at Miss Universe 2026. This ended her campaign to win Jamaica’s first crown at the international beauty pageant. The 75th edition of the competition took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday night.

Hall competed against 115 other participants. She represented Jamaica with a national costume that celebrated her home parish, Portland. The Jamaican contender also highlighted the island’s culture and artistic talent during her pageant.

The 25-year-old was also the first woman from Portland to be crowned Miss Universe Jamaica. “I am grateful, thankful and that’s the biggest feeling that fills my heart the most right now. The journey was quite hectic but it was well worth it. I never underestimate the power of this platform,” she said shortly after the coronation ended.

During Saturday’s national costume round, Hall wore a design titled “Port Antonio, Naturally,” which honored the capital town of Portland, Port Antonio, through artistic representations of scenes from the parish.

Images were hand-painted onto the overskirt by Jamaican artist Zaid Smith, while Atelier Dermoth Williams created the overall design. It also featured cotton bandana fabric, burlap, feathers, and crystals.

Several other contestants from across the Caribbean advanced to the Top 30, including:

Jennifer Barreto - Puerto Rico

Mia Donadio - Cuba

Melissa Núñez - Dominican Republic

Bianty Rojer-Gomperts - Curaçao

Selena Grant - Turks and Caicos Islands

Their qualifications highlighted strong Caribbean participation in the competition. Miss Universe 2026 pageant brought together 116 contestants from around the world.

Jamaica has never successfully won the Miss Universe crown, but has been a close contender on more than one occasion. In 2010, Yendi Phillips delivered Jamaica’s best result by finishing as the first runner-up to Mexico’s Ximena Navarrete in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Jordanne Levy managed to advance to the Top 20 in 2023, but did not qualify for the final round. In 2024, Rachel Silvera represented the country but also failed to qualify. Jamaica’s 2025 representative, Dr Gabrielle Henry, withdrew from the competition following an accident during the preliminary rounds.