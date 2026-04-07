St. Kitts and Nevis deepens ties with India by opening High Commission

St. Kitts and Nevis inaugurated its first High Commission in New Delhi, marking a historic first for the Eastern Caribbean and strengthening ties in trade, education, and sustainable development.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The new High Commission office of St. Kitts and Nevis was officially inaugurated on April 7, at around 5:00 pm in New Delhi. This is the first diplomatic office in India by St Kitts and Nevis.

The launch of the event included traditional and symbolic activities, which began with the traditional lamp lighting and a ribbon cutting ceremony to proclaim the opening of the office.

It was attended by chief guests and several high-ranking officials, including the Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas; Foreign Service Officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Jazzée Connor; High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India, Gurdip Dev Bath; and other diplomats.

Pleased to join Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs, Economic Development & Investment to officially inaugurate the High Commission of Saint Kitts and Nevis in New Delhi.



Confident that the new resident… https://t.co/9PtM4eRvT9 pic.twitter.com/yQDBwYI799 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 7, 2026

Minister Douglas addressed the gatherings and highlighted the importance of the establishment of the new High Commission office in India. “Since the beginning of modern diplomacy, the establishment of a resident diplomatic mission in another country has long been regarded as one of the most significant achievements in bilateral relations.”

He described this achievement as a historic occasion, as St. Kitts and Nevis became the first Eastern Caribbean nation and the fifth CARICOM Member state to establish a diplomatic mission in India. It also marked the commitment of both the governments of the two nations in transforming their shared goals from discussions to action.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized the strong bilateral ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and India, as both the nations continue to work on strengthening cooperation. “This enduring principle is reflected in the strong and evolving partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and India, which has flourished over our 41 years of diplomatic engagement,” he further added.

Minister Denzil Douglas also thanked India, Minister Jaishankar and other diplomats for their warm welcome, hospitality, and continuous support in the development of the two nations. “Thank you sincerely for gracing us with your presence this evening. Your attendance lends great significance to this occasion,” he noted.

During the vote of thanks, Foreign Affairs Officer, Jazzée Connor, also appreciated Dr. S. Jaishankar, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Gurdip Dev Bath, and members of the diplomatic corps, attending the event.

“Today’s ceremony marks an important step in the strengthening of bilateral relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and India, and we look forward with immense optimism, the continued growth of this valued partnership,” he added.