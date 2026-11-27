BermudAir will introduce twice-weekly seasonal flights between San Antonio and Belize from May 20 to September 6, 2027, expanding its US network serving the Central American country.

Belize: BermudAir has added San Antonio (Texas) to its list of destinations connecting Belize and the United States for the 2027 summer season. The route will strengthen air connectivity while offering another option for tourists visiting the Central American nation.

The new service will operate twice a week, from May 20 to September 6, 2027, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. It will offer passengers more flexibility when planning their summer holidays.

This addition follows the expansion of BermudAir's operations in Belize, bringing its US departure network serving the country to six cities. These routes are Fort Lauderdale, Boston, Raleigh-Durham, St. Pete-Clearwater and Orlando Sanford.

BermudAir also plans to expand its services beyond Belize by introducing a continuation of its existing Saturday Boston-Belize route onward to Guatemala City. The extension is scheduled from June 5-August 14, 2027, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

The move is another development for Belize in improving accessibility from international markets. Minister of Tourism Anthony Mahler applauded the decision by BermudAir to grow their operations and thanked the airline for its confidence in Belize’s tourism potential.

He said that the government is willing to explore more opportunities for collaboration with the airline.

BermudAir’s connection with Belize is still new. It began its operations to the destination with an inaugural Fort Lauderdale flight on October 26, 2026. Four more routes from the United States are expected to begin this December, connecting Belize with Boston, Raleigh-Durham, St. Pete-Clearwater, and Orlando Sanford.

Passengers can book their tickets in advance through BermudAir's website at flybermudair.com, authorized travel agents, and mobile apps.