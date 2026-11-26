Barbadian all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been recalled to the West Indies Women’s squad for the six-match home series against Pakistan after Ashmini Munisar withdrew due to injury.

Barbados: All-rounder Deandra Dottin returns to the West Indies Women’s cricket team after being named in a 15-member squad for the upcoming six-match home series against Pakistan.

The Barbadian cricketer earned her place following the withdrawal of spinner Ashmini Munisar due to an injury. Dottin received permission for personal leave during the team’s previous tour of Zimbabwe last September and October.

Her return coincides with that of her team captain Hayley Matthews, who was absent from the T20 International series during the Zimbabwe tour. However, Munisar will not play as she continues to recover from injury, while all-rounder Qiana Joseph has also been omitted from the latest selection.

The West Indies Women v/s Pakistan series will be played at Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica. Both teams will compete against each other in three T20 Internationals followed by three One-Day Internationals.

The 50-over match fixtures will carry more importance than the bilateral series, as they contribute to the ranking system for the 2025-2029 ICC Women’s Championship. The competition determines qualification for the 2029 Women's Cricket World Cup.

West Indies have taken the fourth spot in the current championship table with 12 points, while Pakistan have secured the fifth spot with 10 points. Both teams will be able to gain points in the ODIs and improve their standings in the qualification race.

15-member West Indies Women’s team

Hayley Matthews (captain)

Chinelle Henry

Aaliyah Alleyne

Eboni Brathwaite

Shemaine Campbelle

Jahzara Claxton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Shawnisha Hector

Zaida James

Mandy Mangru

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Full Series Schedule