Trinidad and Tobago maintains yellow weather alert as tropical wave moves west

Trinidad and Tobago: Yellow Level Adverse Weather Alert remains in effect for Trinidad and Tobago as the tropical wave affects the weather in the area, with northern Trinidad being the most at-risk region for thunderstorms, flooding and landslips.



Adverse Weather Alert #2 was issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) on Saturday, at 10:13 am. The alert is valid from midnight until 5 pm, on August 15, especially to northern Trinidad.



According to the Met Office, the axis of the tropical wave has moved west of Trinidad and Tobago. Most of the activity associated with it has taken place offshore, but the moisture and instability left behind may lead to the formation of scattered thunderstorms on the island.



The strongest impacts are expected to be observed during periods of heavy rainfall. Localized flooding and landslips are possible, especially in areas that are already prone to these hazards.



It is also possible for thunderstorms to produce sudden gusts of wind. People involved in marine activities are advised to monitor conditions before heading out.





The most recent TTMS forecast shows generally cloudy and windy conditions with intermittent showers and periods of rain. It is noted that there may be strengthening winds near showers and thunderstorms.



The primary focus of the Yellow Alert warning is Northern Trinidad. Citizens in those communities that are at risk from flooding or landslides are being urged to stay cautious as weather can change quickly.



This risk is not limited only to Saturday. The TTMS outlook for Sunday, August 16, indicates scattered showers and rains, with a medium chance of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially during the early morning hours. Gusty winds may also cause flooding and landslides.



Residents should ensure that their outdoor items are properly secured and avoid unnecessary travel through the flooded areas. Drivers should be extra careful in such areas where water can accumulate quickly.



People living near steep slopes should watch out for any indications of ground movement and always be ready to evacuate the area if necessary. The TTMS advised residents to keep themselves updated as the tropical wave moves farther west.