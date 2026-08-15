Kamla Persad-Bissessar meets Saint Lucia PM Pierre over CARICOM Secretary-General dispute

Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre briefed Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the proposed CCJ advisory opinion concerning the CARICOM Secretary-General appointment.

Trinidad & Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre met in Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday, August 13, to discuss regional cooperation, including health, security and crime-fighting.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister and Chairman of CARICOM Philip J. Pierre travelled along with Saint Lucia’s Attorney General Leslie Mondesir for the meeting. Trinidad & Tobago’s Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Sean Sobers and other officials also attended the meeting along with PM Persad-Bissessar.

More attention was given to matters of health and crime-fighting. Security and the well-being of citizens were also discussed as significant issues.

According to a social media post by PM Pierre, he also used this meeting to give an update on the CARICOM Secretary-General matter to PM Persad-Bissessar. He discussed the proposed request for an advisory opinion from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Pierre wrote in a post after the meeting, “In my capacity as Chairman of CARICOM, I also provided an update on the matter of seeking an advisory opinion from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) concerning the appointment of the CARICOM Secretary-General.”

The issue involved the proposal of reappointment of CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. At the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Saint Lucia in July, Trinidad & Tobago expressed objection to the process used for the reappointment.

It was agreed that the matter should be taken to the CCJ for an advisory opinion and that proceedings should begin in accordance with Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The wider relationship between Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago and the requirement for continued cooperation among Caribbean countries was also discussed by the two leaders.

In his post Pierre also said that “the challenges confronting our region demand dialogue, cooperation and collective action.”

This meeting comes as CARICOM continues to address matters which involve regional cooperation and the functioning of its institutions. The two Prime Ministers are going to work together on areas of mutual interest between their countries.